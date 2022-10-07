Furniture commissioned by fashion designer Coco Chanel for the Sutherland home of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, will go under the hammer at auction next week.Grosvenor, one of the wealthiest men in the world at the time, whiled away summers with Coco, his lover, at Rosehall House, in the 1920s.Having found the house too gloomy, however, Chanel refurbished the mansion by wallpapering and commissioning new, lighter furniture which features in the Scottish Home sale at Bonhams in Edinburgh.A limed oak Tuscan table, estimated at between £800 and £1200, was modelled on Sir Robert Lorimer’s designs for furniture at Balmenno...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO