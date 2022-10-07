Read full article on original website
bucknellian.net
The Bucknell Marriage Statistic: a hot topic for students
Among the students of Bucknell University, the high student-to-student marriage statistic is no secret. Commonly talked about by professors and students, the probability of marrying another Bucknellian is a frequent topic of conversation all four years. In the 2022 publication from the Institute for Family Studies regarding married alumni of...
Wyoming Area grad is one of 12 U.S. Air Force 2022 Outstanding Airmen
DAYTON, OHIO - Tech. Sgt. Brianne E. Kelleher, a 1999 Wyoming Area graduate, has been named the U.S. Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen f
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.
Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville
Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
Gerrity’s Ace Hardware holds grand opening in Shavertown
SHAVERTOWN — Joe Fasula, owner of Gerrity’s Ace, Friday said the store’s mission is to provide customers with the neighborly
wkok.com
Danville Women ‘Critical’ After Friday Morning Wreck on Route 54
DANVILLE – A woman from Danville, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, sustained what state police say were serious injuries Friday morning when she drove into the back of a tractor-trailer. Troopers say the woman was driving east, in Valley Township, Montour County, around 6:45am, and hit the back of a slow...
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
FOX43.com
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up Pennsylvania'
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — With trash bags in hand, volunteers from the Luzerne County citizens' blight committee spent the morning picking up litter on Union Street, just along Toby Creek in Luzerne, near Kingston. "Littered neighborhood is a depressing thing, so clean up the litter and stop depression," said...
lykensvalley.org
Railroad Laborers in Schuylkill County
A photograph from the 1880s of a group of laborers in Schuylkill County who were responsible for building railroads. The photo, which is from the Schuylkill County Historical Society, was published in the “Looking Back” feature of the Pottsville Republican, March 29, 1980. The text is by Joseph M. Hanney, who was the vice president of the society.
Handgun located during drug raid in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a concealed black and silver handgun as they searched a home for drugs in Williamsport. The weapon was discovered in a second story room in a home on the 1000 block of Railway Street during an Aug. 24 raid. Steven Oliver Singletary, 35, of Williamsport, told narcotics detectives he purchased the weapon for $100, according to an affidavit. Singletary is a person not to posess...
Pa. State Police announce 3rd quarter firearm denials
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.
'We are very close' - Family-run restaurant shares Hispanic culture with Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Don Patron Mexican Grill sits just outside the city limits of Williamsport. Owner Miguel Santos has spent nearly 25 years working in the food industry in the United States, nine of which have been spent in Lycoming County. "I am very surprised how the people accept...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Charged with Assault
A Pottsville man is facing assault charges after an alleged incident. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, On Thursday, October 6th, 2022, around 10:10pm, Pottsville Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North 7th Street for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Additional information provided was that a female caller reported being struck in the face by a male inside the residence.
Yahoo!
Hersheypark is famous for its over-the-top $17 milkshakes. Here's how to make one at home.
Over-the-top milkshakes have been a trend in the foodie world for years — with many willing to pony up big bucks for a taste of pure sugary perfection. Enter Hersheypark, a theme park located in Hershey, Pa., and the source of many a sweet tooth. Hersheypark serves as the epicenter of the sugar-laden town, celebrating the famous milk chocolate bar 365 days a year. The award-winning theme park, created by chocolate maven Milton S. Hershey, is home to family-friendly attractions and globally-recognized roller coasters, but it's a milkshake served within its gates that's garnered a near cult-like following.
Four men charged with drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and […]
Businesses allegedly caught selling booze to minors
Williamsport, Pa. — The state's liquor control officers cited numerous businesses in the region last month, including four that sold alcohol to minors, police say. Officers in the District Enforcement region 6, which covers Bradford, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, received 88 complaints in September. Of the 17 businesses checked for age compliance, five failed, records show. Police made three arrests, issued 10...
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were transported to a regional trauma center with gunshot wounds Friday night. Officials from the Hazleton City Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fulton Court and Noble Street in Hazleton around 5:45 pm on Friday. As officers […]
Several local establishments cited for alcohol violations
Several local establishments were cited in September for serving alcoholic beverages to a 20-year-old, according to a news release from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Those establishments include: Beverage Barn, 1t 1953 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, on Sept. 2.J&R Tavern, at 325 Broad St., Montoursville, on Sept. 2.505, at 505 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Sept. 12. ...
