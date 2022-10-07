Read full article on original website
bucknellian.net
The Bucknell Marriage Statistic: a hot topic for students
Among the students of Bucknell University, the high student-to-student marriage statistic is no secret. Commonly talked about by professors and students, the probability of marrying another Bucknellian is a frequent topic of conversation all four years. In the 2022 publication from the Institute for Family Studies regarding married alumni of...
wellsboroathletics.com
Hornets End Skid, Mercy Rule Wyalusing For Homecoming Win.
Sophomore Quaterback Will Gastrock threw 4 touchdowns as the Wellsboro Hornets ended a six-game losing streak in a 41-6 Homecoming win over Wyalusing on Friday, October 7. The Hornets have won their last seven Homecoming games, and eight of their last nine, despite not having one last year. "It feels...
Wyoming Area grad is one of 12 U.S. Air Force 2022 Outstanding Airmen
DAYTON, OHIO - Tech. Sgt. Brianne E. Kelleher, a 1999 Wyoming Area graduate, has been named the U.S. Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen f
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback Feedback: Sock it to Scott
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Newswatch 16 had extensive coverage of the Bloomsburg Fair. However, many callers to Talkback 16 were not happy. Want to see more Talkback Feedback? Check it out on YouTube.
UPMC welcomes new vascular surgeon to Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC welcomes Sarah Brown, D.O., to the vascular surgery team at the UPMC’s Heart & Vascular Institute in Williamsport. “Our heart and vascular system are so complex and fascinating; we take it all for granted until there’s a problem,” said Dr. Brown. “Your blood vessels – arteries and veins – are the roadways for circulation of blood throughout the body. Without smoothly flowing blood, your body cannot function properly. I work with patients to restore blood flow with the most appropriate intervention...
wkok.com
Lewisburg Fall Festival Welcomes 1,000+ Mountain Bikers
LEWISBURG – Downtown Lewisburg is the place to be this weekend . . . The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership is once again celebrating its annual Fall Festival Saturday, and they spent Friday evening welcoming 1,000 mountain bike riders in preparation of the weekend’s UnPAved events. LDP Executive Assistant Lynne...
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.
Woman injured in crash on Route 54 near Danville
Danville, Pa. — A Danville woman suffered serious injuries when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer Friday morning on Route 54 in Montour County. State police at Milton say Torrie R. Loner, 25, was traveling east on Route 54 in Valley Township shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7. Loner's 2016 Chevrolet Cruz was behind a tractor-trailer that was going 25 mph due to a steep incline. For unknown reasons, Loner's car hit the back of the tractor-trailer, causing significant damage to the front end of the Cruz. Loner was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment, according to Trooper Logan Spiece. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robinson Fajardo, 37, of N. Plainfield, N.J., was not injured.
West Pharmaceuticals showcases Williamsport plant for National Manufacturing Day
Williamsport, Pa.— West Pharmaceuticals celebrated National Manufacturing Day with an informational event at its plant on Reach Road in Williamsport Friday. The event featured free food and ice cream, as well as tables providing information on the products that West manufactures. Products made by West include baby bottles, pill containers and caps, plungers, stoppers, and more through the use of injection molding at their Williamsport plant. According to The Manufacturing...
Gerrity’s Ace Hardware holds grand opening in Shavertown
SHAVERTOWN — Joe Fasula, owner of Gerrity’s Ace, Friday said the store’s mission is to provide customers with the neighborly
wkok.com
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Charged with Assault
A Pottsville man is facing assault charges after an alleged incident. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, On Thursday, October 6th, 2022, around 10:10pm, Pottsville Police were dispatched to the 500 block of North 7th Street for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Additional information provided was that a female caller reported being struck in the face by a male inside the residence.
Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week
UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
Dozens of American flags retired in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Retiring a flag is a symbol of America’s honor, courage, and strength. Dozens of flags were retired in Plymouth Saturday morning. This was a joint operation between AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township and American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth. The flag retiring started with a blessing of the […]
Body discovered in abandoned hotel
Danville, Pa. — A body was discovered at an abandoned hotel in Danville Friday night, officials say. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn identified the deceased as 47-year-old George Sholley III of Berwick. The body was found by several people exploring the long-abandoned Days Inn near the Interstate 80 interchange. Sholley has no current address, according to Lynn. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death, Lynn added. The hotel, which closed nearly a decade ago, has been the site of vandalism and has frequently had squatters living inside the building. A video of the inside of the hotel was posted to YouTube in 2018 and has since had nearly 50,000 views. You can find the video here:
Several local establishments cited for alcohol violations
Several local establishments were cited in September for serving alcoholic beverages to a 20-year-old, according to a news release from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Those establishments include: Beverage Barn, 1t 1953 Lycoming Creek Rd., Williamsport, on Sept. 2.J&R Tavern, at 325 Broad St., Montoursville, on Sept. 2.505, at 505 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Sept. 12. ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Off-duty officer punched woman at Star Lake concert, report says
Hanover Township police said an off-duty Pittsburgh police officer punched a woman in the face during a September concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Chas Kulow was at the Washington County venue with his girlfriend for a Five Finger Death Punch concert on...
Bloodied, battered woman reports assault to police
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s face was bleeding just above the left eye with a visible red mark after her husband allegedly punched it during an argument. Derek Jamal Thomas came to the home near the 400 block of Grant Street to see his kids and get a refrigerator before the argument started, police said. The 28-year-old Thomas allegedly shouted obscenities at the woman, according to police. Thomas punched the...
Handgun located during drug raid in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Police found a concealed black and silver handgun as they searched a home for drugs in Williamsport. The weapon was discovered in a second story room in a home on the 1000 block of Railway Street during an Aug. 24 raid. Steven Oliver Singletary, 35, of Williamsport, told narcotics detectives he purchased the weapon for $100, according to an affidavit. Singletary is a person not to posess...
