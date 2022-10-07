Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pct.edu
Retired faculty member accorded ‘emeritus’ status
Thomas A. Zimmerman, retired associate professor of psychology and faculty athletic representative, has been approved for emeritus status by the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors. Zimmerman taught psychology full time at Penn College and its immediate predecessor, Williamsport Area Community College, since 1984, retiring in August 2021. He...
bahsredandwhite.com
Saying goodbye to one of Bellefonte’s best
At the sound of the 3:15 bell today, the students and staff of Bellefonte High will walk through the doors to return in just two days; however, one beloved member of the Bellefonte family will exit the building for his last time. Friday, October 7 will mark Guidance Counselor Mr....
UPMC welcomes new vascular surgeon to Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC welcomes Sarah Brown, D.O., to the vascular surgery team at the UPMC’s Heart & Vascular Institute in Williamsport. “Our heart and vascular system are so complex and fascinating; we take it all for granted until there’s a problem,” said Dr. Brown. “Your blood vessels – arteries and veins – are the roadways for circulation of blood throughout the body. Without smoothly flowing blood, your body cannot function properly. I work with patients to restore blood flow with the most appropriate intervention...
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Army vet aims for ‘inclusivity’ at his Julian farm, plant nursery. Here’s what he’s doing
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson visited the farm on Thursday.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?
The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
Former Country Cupboard restaurant near Lewisburg to be demolished
The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops has been closed since February of this year after 50 years of serving customers. Starting next week, the landmark restaurant along Route 15 in Union County near Lewisburg will disappear for good as the new owner begins demolition.
Luzerne County raises money for infant
AVOCA, Pa. — Evie Myrkalo is just two and a half months old, and she is fighting for her life. After being born prematurely, baby Evie is living with Down syndrome and a rare heart defect, causing her to spend the first week of her life getting heart surgery.
wkok.com
CDC Updates COVID-19 Spread Map, Snyder County ‘High’ Risk
HARRISBURG – Snyder County is back in the ‘high’ risk’ category for COVID-19 spread. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their updated COVID-19 spread risk maps Thursday night, designating two regional counties as ‘high’ risk. Snyder and Mifflin counties join five...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fork Over Love announces October meal distributions
WILKES-BARRE — Fork Over Love has announced October dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as participation
DEP hearing on proposed pipeline expansion project
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised about a proposed expansion of a natural gas pipeline from NEPA’s Marcellus Shale production region into New Jersey. The proposed project will extend through seven PA counties, including two in our coverage area. The Regional Energy Access Expansion Project was the focus of a virtual […]
Wyoming Area grad is one of 12 U.S. Air Force 2022 Outstanding Airmen
DAYTON, OHIO - Tech. Sgt. Brianne E. Kelleher, a 1999 Wyoming Area graduate, has been named the U.S. Air Force’s 12 Outstanding Airmen f
Gerrity’s Ace Hardware holds grand opening in Shavertown
SHAVERTOWN — Joe Fasula, owner of Gerrity’s Ace, Friday said the store’s mission is to provide customers with the neighborly
Money-saving temperature reduction explored in Luzerne County government buildings
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. In response to rising natural gas costs, Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson recently sent workers an email informing them the administration “will be taking every viable measure to reduce our usage levels.”. That includes the possibility of a reduced temperature...
Dozens of American flags retired in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Retiring a flag is a symbol of America’s honor, courage, and strength. Dozens of flags were retired in Plymouth Saturday morning. This was a joint operation between AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township and American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth. The flag retiring started with a blessing of the […]
Centre County residents feel misled about State College Area Connector Project. Here’s why
During a joint meeting of Harris and Potter township supervisors, many residents spoke against a proposed connector road between state Route 45 and U.S. Route 322.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.
Comments / 0