Lewisburg, PA

pct.edu

Retired faculty member accorded ‘emeritus’ status

Thomas A. Zimmerman, retired associate professor of psychology and faculty athletic representative, has been approved for emeritus status by the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors. Zimmerman taught psychology full time at Penn College and its immediate predecessor, Williamsport Area Community College, since 1984, retiring in August 2021. He...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
bahsredandwhite.com

Saying goodbye to one of Bellefonte’s best

At the sound of the 3:15 bell today, the students and staff of Bellefonte High will walk through the doors to return in just two days; however, one beloved member of the Bellefonte family will exit the building for his last time. Friday, October 7 will mark Guidance Counselor Mr....
BELLEFONTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC welcomes new vascular surgeon to Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC welcomes Sarah Brown, D.O., to the vascular surgery team at the UPMC’s Heart & Vascular Institute in Williamsport. “Our heart and vascular system are so complex and fascinating; we take it all for granted until there’s a problem,” said Dr. Brown. “Your blood vessels – arteries and veins – are the roadways for circulation of blood throughout the body. Without smoothly flowing blood, your body cannot function properly. I work with patients to restore blood flow with the most appropriate intervention...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb

Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
TAMAQUA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
LEWISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?

The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County raises money for infant

AVOCA, Pa. — Evie Myrkalo is just two and a half months old, and she is fighting for her life. After being born prematurely, baby Evie is living with Down syndrome and a rare heart defect, causing her to spend the first week of her life getting heart surgery.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

CDC Updates COVID-19 Spread Map, Snyder County ‘High’ Risk

HARRISBURG – Snyder County is back in the ‘high’ risk’ category for COVID-19 spread. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their updated COVID-19 spread risk maps Thursday night, designating two regional counties as ‘high’ risk. Snyder and Mifflin counties join five...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

DEP hearing on proposed pipeline expansion project

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised about a proposed expansion of a natural gas pipeline from NEPA’s Marcellus Shale production region into New Jersey. The proposed project will extend through seven PA counties, including two in our coverage area. The Regional Energy Access Expansion Project was the focus of a virtual […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Dozens of American flags retired in Luzerne County

PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Retiring a flag is a symbol of America’s honor, courage, and strength. Dozens of flags were retired in Plymouth Saturday morning. This was a joint operation between AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township and American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth. The flag retiring started with a blessing of the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

