Tufts Daily

BREAKING: Club sports team faces investigation following alleged antisemitic incident

University President Anthony Monaco wrote to the Tufts community in a Friday evening email about an “alleged antisemtic incident” involving members of a club sports team while they were traveling to another school for a match. Tufts and the other school are jointly conducting a formal investigation into the matter. The club’s activities have been suspended for the duration of the investigation.
