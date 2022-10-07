Read full article on original website
Related
Water polo playoffs make a splash in the Valley
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The inaugural UIL varsity girls water polo bi-district tournament made a splash on Oct. 10. Prior to this fall, water polo was recognized as a club sport in Texas for 50 years. Districts 31-6A and 32-6A collided at the City of Pharr Natatorium for four matches. The top seeded Harlingen South […]
Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athlete of the week, Oct. 10
Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot of the 2022-2023 high school sports year, presented by Mercy Health, for the week spanning Oct. 3-9. Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour. Deadline is 4...
H.S. polls: Final football and volleyball polls of the season
FOOTBALL Indiana Football Coaches Association poll Class 6A 1, Brownsburg 8-0, 2. Center Grove 7-1, 3. Indpls. Cathedral 6-1, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 8-0,, 5. Carroll (Allen) 8-0. ...
Comments / 0