Madonna is no stranger to dividing audiences. But with her latest TikTok, the hitmaker faces a flurry of both support and criticism. "If I miss, I'm Gay," the pop star captioned a TikTok video posted on Sunday. The brief clip featured the singer in her luxury boudoir playing basketball with a pair of hot pink panties and a trash can. She attempted to throw the underwear into the bin, but instead it landed on the floor. Unbothered by her missed shot, Madge turned around and waved a peace sign.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 16 HOURS AGO