AOL Corp

Emma D'Arcy's Cocktail Order Has Fans Thirsty in More Ways Than One

House of the Dragon has been arguably the internet's most talked-about show of the season, with each week bringing a new scene of graphic violence or stomach-turning incest. The latest moment to go viral, however, has nothing to do with the content of the fantasy series itself, but rather a somewhat captivating conversation between two of its stars.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

'Madonna is gay?' Fans and critics are hung up on the pop icon's cryptic TikTok

Madonna is no stranger to dividing audiences. But with her latest TikTok, the hitmaker faces a flurry of both support and criticism. "If I miss, I'm Gay," the pop star captioned a TikTok video posted on Sunday. The brief clip featured the singer in her luxury boudoir playing basketball with a pair of hot pink panties and a trash can. She attempted to throw the underwear into the bin, but instead it landed on the floor. Unbothered by her missed shot, Madge turned around and waved a peace sign.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AOL Corp

ABC censors Constance Wu's hilarious Final Jeopardy! response

It’s a good thing Celebrity Jeopardy! doesn’t air live, because Sunday’s show featured some risqué language. The celebrity contestants were Ike Barinholtz, Jalen Rose and Constance Wu. And Wu struggled to keep her language in check. After incorrectly answering a question, Wu yelled, “Damn it!” Realizing...
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Oh La La! Tom Holland and Zendaya Hold Hands During Date at the Louvre

Lucky in love in the city of love! Tom Holland and Zendaya made a rare public appearance together as their private romance continues to strengthen. The Crowded Room actor and the Euphoria star, both 26, were spotted touring the famed Louvre museum in Paris on Friday, October 7. As a local guide pointed out the well-known works of art, the couple sweetly held hands.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Ratings Revealed

Thanks to a red-hot season opener from Blue Bloods, CBS just dominated the primetime ratings race on Friday night. Season 13 kicked off with “Keeping the Faith” as we saw Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, take a bullet during a confrontation. The show managed to get a total of 6.1 million viewers according to Variety. It also popped a great number for linear viewers with a 5.5 million average.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Hollywood stars coming to Columbus for filming of modern-day Romeo and Juliet movie

Marketed as a modern-day Romeo and Juliet tale, this movie featuring Hollywood stars is set to be filmed in Columbus early next year. Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (“Runaway Train”), French Stewart (“3rd Rock from the Sun”) and Quinton Aaron (“The Blind Side”) are billed as the top actors in the cast of the movie with “Caketown” as its title.
COLUMBUS, GA

