B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And Manipulations
It’s going to be another exciting week on B&B. B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for October 10 – October 14, 2022, promises the drama heating up once again for the Los Angeles fashionistas. A marriage ends, step-siblings battle it out, and a young boy is caught in the middle.
Emma D'Arcy's Cocktail Order Has Fans Thirsty in More Ways Than One
House of the Dragon has been arguably the internet's most talked-about show of the season, with each week bringing a new scene of graphic violence or stomach-turning incest. The latest moment to go viral, however, has nothing to do with the content of the fantasy series itself, but rather a somewhat captivating conversation between two of its stars.
L.A.'s radio community pays tribute to Art Laboe, a legend and mentor: 'End of an era'
Los Angeles' music and radio communities are mourning the loss of prolific "Oldies but Goodies" disc jockey Art Laboe, who died on Friday. The Instagram page for his syndicated show, "The Art Laboe Connection," announced that the radio legend died at his home in Palm Springsat age 97 after battling pneumonia.
'Madonna is gay?' Fans and critics are hung up on the pop icon's cryptic TikTok
Madonna is no stranger to dividing audiences. But with her latest TikTok, the hitmaker faces a flurry of both support and criticism. "If I miss, I'm Gay," the pop star captioned a TikTok video posted on Sunday. The brief clip featured the singer in her luxury boudoir playing basketball with a pair of hot pink panties and a trash can. She attempted to throw the underwear into the bin, but instead it landed on the floor. Unbothered by her missed shot, Madge turned around and waved a peace sign.
ABC censors Constance Wu's hilarious Final Jeopardy! response
It’s a good thing Celebrity Jeopardy! doesn’t air live, because Sunday’s show featured some risqué language. The celebrity contestants were Ike Barinholtz, Jalen Rose and Constance Wu. And Wu struggled to keep her language in check. After incorrectly answering a question, Wu yelled, “Damn it!” Realizing...
Oh La La! Tom Holland and Zendaya Hold Hands During Date at the Louvre
Lucky in love in the city of love! Tom Holland and Zendaya made a rare public appearance together as their private romance continues to strengthen. The Crowded Room actor and the Euphoria star, both 26, were spotted touring the famed Louvre museum in Paris on Friday, October 7. As a local guide pointed out the well-known works of art, the couple sweetly held hands.
Watch: NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'
K-pop group NCT 127 discussed and performed "2 Baddies" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Ratings Revealed
Thanks to a red-hot season opener from Blue Bloods, CBS just dominated the primetime ratings race on Friday night. Season 13 kicked off with “Keeping the Faith” as we saw Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, take a bullet during a confrontation. The show managed to get a total of 6.1 million viewers according to Variety. It also popped a great number for linear viewers with a 5.5 million average.
Hollywood stars coming to Columbus for filming of modern-day Romeo and Juliet movie
Marketed as a modern-day Romeo and Juliet tale, this movie featuring Hollywood stars is set to be filmed in Columbus early next year. Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts (“Runaway Train”), French Stewart (“3rd Rock from the Sun”) and Quinton Aaron (“The Blind Side”) are billed as the top actors in the cast of the movie with “Caketown” as its title.
Crime season 2: plot, cast and all we know about Irvine Welsh's crime thriller
Crime season 2 stars Dougray Scott as troubled detective DI Ray Lennox.
