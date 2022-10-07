Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Former WWE Star Returns To WWE As New Character
Welcome back. Over the last few years, WWE has released or let go dozens and dozens of wrestlers from its active roster, with the majority being attributed to budget cuts. Since Vince McMahon has retired though, several of those names have returned to the company in one way or another. That is the case again, as another name is being brought back in an entirely new role.
wrestlingrumors.net
Important Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status
That would be a big one. Injuries can change everything about a wrestler’s career in a hurry, often derailing all plans for them. Those injuries can come out of nowhere and happen with no warning, which was the case earlier this year with one of the top stars in all of WWE. Now we have some good news about her status and things might be going a bit better than they seemed.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Accidentally Told WWE Commentator They Were Being Fired On Monday
Early this week, Jimmy Smith had a pretty clear indication that his future in WWE was short, and it was due to a slip-up by Triple H. "He screwed up and told me," Smith revealed on "MMA on Sirius." "He didn't mean to." Smith was sitting in the production meeting...
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s Absence From This Week’s WWE NXT Due to Tragic Event
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was scheduled to take part in a six-woman tag team match on NXT this past Tuesday night. However, the match was axed. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Mandy had been removed from the match in the storyline because her older brother Richard Saccomanno had passed away at the age of 40.
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star On Triple H Screwing Up By Letting Him Know He Was Going To Be Fired
WWE has been going through big changes in recent months and the company announces yesterday that Raw, SmackDown and NXT will all be getting new commentary teams over the next week. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves will be calling the action on Monday Night Raw which means Jimmy Smith is...
ringsidenews.com
Raquel Rodriguez Says Ronda Rousey Match Was One Of The ‘Most Nerve-Racking Days’
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she even became the NXT Women’s Champion. She was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Rodriguez also commented on her title match against Ronda Rousey a few months ago. On the May 13...
wrestlingrumors.net
Popular Name Gone From WWE After Six Years With The Company
There goes another one. WWE has been shaken up in several different ways recently and those changes do not seem to be slowing down whatsoever. With a new regime in charge of the company, all kinds of names have been moved around into different spots, with some people leaving altogether. That is the case again, as another popular name has departed from WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (10/7): Extreme Rules Go-Home Show, Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Come Face-To-Face
The season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" will take place tonight at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, just 24 hours before the Extreme Rules premium live event. There will likely be a different feel to tonight's show, as it has already been confirmed that Wade Barrett will be joining Michael Cole at the announce desk, following a reshuffle involving WWE's commentary teams. Furthermore, adding some major star power to tonight's episode, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger for Crown Jewel, Logan Paul, will come face-to-face. The pair were last in the same building together at a special press conference in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, confirming their one-on-one World Championship bout for the Saudi Arabian premium live event next month, as the YouTuber got under the skin of The Head of the Table to kick-start the build to their unique encounter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Believed To Be Joining AEW
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar name could be joining the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have indicated they believe Renee Paquette is heading to AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport has heard that WWE reached out to Renee about possibly returning. Neither Renee nor AEW have confirmed that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rob Van Dam At WWE Extreme Rules
Seth Rollins is one of the most gifted superstars in recent memory. He can do any character with ease, whether it be The Visionary or the character of Rob Van Dam. The Visionary rocked in an RVD gear backstage and even did a frog splash in the fight pit match off the cage. The tribute to the living wrestling legend is an exemplary one.
PWMania
WWE Teases Character Change for Liv Morgan
At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. It was necessary to get past Rousey’s badass character in order to elevate her back into a top-tier talent on the level of someone like Brock Lesnar, and the feud between Rousey and Morgan served that purpose.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE EXTREME RULES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
PWMania
Alex Bliss Reacts to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Update on Wyatt
Alexa Bliss has provided her reaction to the shocking return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, which took place at the end of Extreme Rules. Although Bray Wyatt appeared alongside a brand-new cast of characters (at least those with human embodiments), Bliss is the first one that comes to fans’ minds.
411mania.com
Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’
– Sheamus failed to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on SmackDown against Gunther, but not without some controversy. Gunther clearly tapped the mat two times while Sheamus applied the Texas Cloverleaf. However, the referee did not call for the bell and give the win to Sheamus, and Gunther then grabbed the ropes to break the hold. Sheamus commented on the ending on Twitter, claiming that Gunther tapped that this was a “screwjob.”
ringsidenews.com
WWE Rejected Ronda Rousey’s Pitch For Extreme Rules Because It Was Similar To AEW’s Booking
Ronda Rousey is possibly the most well-known name to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. Her stock continues to rise even now, but even she was denied by WWE recently. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, she has been embroiled in...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Star Makes Surprise Cameo At WWE Extreme Rules
Cameos are fun. With so many talented stars in NXT, it becomes a question of when someone else will be moving up to the main roster. Those promotions are important moments for both the stars and WWE themselves as we see who is next up on the company’s radar. We might have seen the start of a main roster promotion this weekend at a major WWE event.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules
Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
wrestlingrumors.net
Multiple Title Changes Take Place In One Night
Hand them over. Titles are some of the most important things in all of wrestling as they tell any fan who matters most on the show. Wrestlers with a large shiny title in their hands are going to be treated as a bigger deal than others and it can mean a lot when a title changes hands. That is what happened on one night, as multiple championships changed hands on a single show.
ewrestlingnews.com
Major AEW Star Reportedly Backed Sammy Guevara After Altercation With Andrade El Idolo
We possibly have more details regarding what happened between Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo before Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one account stated how the company’s public image is terrible due to the Guevara/Andrade fight happening so close to the CM Punk altercation with The Elite. Another source claimed Chris Jericho backed Guevara and confirmed the young star did nothing wrong. This coincides with some reports that suggested Guevara didn’t throw any punches during the altercation, which is why he was allowed to compete in the main event.
Comments / 9