Brownsville, TX

KSAT 12

6 men plead guilty after RGV search yields 15 kilos of cocaine, $320K+ in cash

Six men have pleaded guilty after a search in Rio Grande Valley yielded 15 kilograms of cocaine and more than $325,000 in cash. Federal authorities said Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45, both Mexican citizens; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and Martin Adrusbel Vela, 35, of Edinburg, are all accused in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
EDINBURG, TX
ketk.com

Tracking device found: Love triangle leads to woman’s arrest in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a woman took her vehicle in for maintenance and uncovered a tracking device, she went to police in June. Following an investigation, police have now charged Maribel Ramirez-Cortez, 47, with unlawful install of a tracking device after she surrendered Oct. 7. Police had a warrant of arrest for Ramirez-Cortez.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Mexican Gang Members & Deviant Convicts Arrested in the Valley

EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested three sex offenders and six gang members.      On Oct. 5, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a Mexican national who was convicted in 2012 of statutory rape in Mississippi. MCS agents also arrested a Mexican national in Mission, on Oct. 4. Record checks revealed he was previously convicted of annoy/molest children and convicted to 36 months of incarceration in California. Also on Oct. 4, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents arrested a Mexican national whose criminal history revealed…
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa

A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say

Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Utility work suspends water service in San Benito

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Public utility crews will be working on several projects Monday in San Benito. The city said water will be out in the areas of Business 77 on North Dick Dowling, Austin Street, East Otho, Comfort Drive, and Rita Street. Work is also expected on Lovett Road, Edgewater Circle, Easy Street, […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen police continue investigating murder case 19 years later

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of Harlingen dentist, Dr. James Earl Hefner, continues to be investigated 19 years later. Dr. Hefner was 72 years old when he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Michael Fechner of Harlingen Police Major Crimes Unit. “He was found deceased in his office on Oct. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case

Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
MCALLEN, TX

