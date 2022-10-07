Read full article on original website
Judge Dismisses Excessive Force Lawsuit Against Police In Shooting Death Of San Benito Man
A Brownsville federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from the police shooting death of an unarmed San Benito man almost four years ago. U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez ruled that the officers who fired 31 shots at Ricardo Trevino did not use excessive force. As reported by...
6 men plead guilty after RGV search yields 15 kilos of cocaine, $320K+ in cash
Six men have pleaded guilty after a search in Rio Grande Valley yielded 15 kilograms of cocaine and more than $325,000 in cash. Federal authorities said Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45, both Mexican citizens; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and Martin Adrusbel Vela, 35, of Edinburg, are all accused in the cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
Tracking device found: Love triangle leads to woman’s arrest in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a woman took her vehicle in for maintenance and uncovered a tracking device, she went to police in June. Following an investigation, police have now charged Maribel Ramirez-Cortez, 47, with unlawful install of a tracking device after she surrendered Oct. 7. Police had a warrant of arrest for Ramirez-Cortez.
Recap: Separate school alerts led to arrests of several teens this past week in RGV
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A number of separate threats to school security were investigated this past week in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, resulting in the arrests of at least six students. Across the four separate incidents, no one was reported as harmed. Districts involved alerted parents and the community, and in all causes took steps […]
Violent Mexican Gang Members & Deviant Convicts Arrested in the Valley
EDINBURG, Texas – This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested three sex offenders and six gang members. On Oct. 5, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a Mexican national who was convicted in 2012 of statutory rape in Mississippi. MCS agents also arrested a Mexican national in Mission, on Oct. 4. Record checks revealed he was previously convicted of annoy/molest children and convicted to 36 months of incarceration in California. Also on Oct. 4, Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents arrested a Mexican national whose criminal history revealed…
Edinburg police decline to release records in connection with deadly officer-involved shooting
A public information request for any records and other information related to last week’s deadly officer involved shooting the shooting was denied Friday. The Edinburg Police Department said they could not release it because it would interfere with the ongoing investigation. At a press conference, Edinburg police Chief Jaime...
Detectives continue search for driver who hit police motorcycle, evaded arrest, PD says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a month, authorities remain on the lookout for a man they say threw his SUV into reverse and rammed into a parked police motorcyle during a traffic stop in September in Brownsville. Michael Osvaldo Pena, 20, is wanted for a criminal mischief and evading arrest in connection to the traffic stop […]
Fugitive Child Rapist From Hidalgo County Apprehended In Iowa
A fugitive child sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list is awaiting his transfer back to Hidalgo County following his capture in Iowa. 35-year-old Paul Anthony Basaldua had been on the run for more than a year before being arrested in Council Bluffs by police and members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.
WATCH LIVE: Brownsville PUB to hold first public meeting since release of forensic audit
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board on Monday will hold its first meeting since the release of a forensic audit that detailed a failed project between the board and energy company Tenaska. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m., and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our...
Authorities find 84 migrants getting out of tractor trailer in Hidalgo County
OLIVAREZ, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities reported finding 84 migrants who were in a tractor trailer Thursday in Hidalgo County. A citizen reported seeing a tractor trailer arrive at a residence near Mile 12 1/2 N and Mile 6W, at the community Olivarez, north of Weslaco. The caller reported seeing people getting out of the trailer, […]
Trucks avoiding Pharr bridge after backlog issues, experts say
Experts say there might still be lingering effects along the Texas-Mexico border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s truck inspection orders in April. In an effort to stop the flow of drugs and illegal immigration, Abbott ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to inspect all trucks crossing the border, which caused lines that lasted for days.
Alamo to close portion of expressway this afternoon to reconstruct fatal scene
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing a scene on Interstate 2/U.S. 83 after someone died at the location. At 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 2 (US 83) will be temporarily closed for about an hour between Tower Road and Valverde Road, in Alamo as […]
Fallen firefighters honored including San Benito fire chief who died in 2021
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Across the United States on Sunday, many communities have lowered flags to pay respect and to memorialize 148 fallen firefighters, including a fire chief from San Benito who died from complications of COVID-19. The gesture is part of a weekend of observances organized by the National Firefighters Memorial Service that […]
Texas man sentenced; traffic stop uncovers 550 pounds of liquid meth
A Texas man was sentenced to prison after authorities found over 550 pounds of liquid meth in his gas tank.
Utility work suspends water service in San Benito
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Public utility crews will be working on several projects Monday in San Benito. The city said water will be out in the areas of Business 77 on North Dick Dowling, Austin Street, East Otho, Comfort Drive, and Rita Street. Work is also expected on Lovett Road, Edgewater Circle, Easy Street, […]
Brownsville PUB customers planning to protest overcharges at upcoming board meeting
Customers with the Brownsville Public Utilities Board remain upset with the findings of a recently released forensic audit. The audit, commissioned by the city of Brownsville, found several issues with a failed energy project that started over a decade ago. Among the issues were increased rates on customers for the...
Harlingen police continue investigating murder case 19 years later
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of Harlingen dentist, Dr. James Earl Hefner, continues to be investigated 19 years later. Dr. Hefner was 72 years old when he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Michael Fechner of Harlingen Police Major Crimes Unit. “He was found deceased in his office on Oct. […]
Man shot in downtown McAllen dies, two more arrested in case
Police have arrested two more people in connection with a shooting in McAllen. Police say the victim of the shooting, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Michael Serna of Donna, died Thursday. Viviana Gomez is the fifth suspect to be charged with criminal attempt murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in...
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
