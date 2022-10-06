Continuing to make statements on stage, Mary J. Blige. performed her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Oct. 9. The powerhouse singer showed her style during a lengthy concert where she danced and sang her heart out clad in shiny chainmail, and coordinating boots. Blige was dripping in bling, the “Family Affair” songstress’ outfit consisting of an impressive intricately woven gold chain bustier top structured over a black long sleeve mock neck bodysuit that acted as a neutral base to let the statement piece shine. More impressive still, the top transitioned into woven chaps secured in place...

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO