Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable Will Be Released on 'Modern Consoles' in January 2023
Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will officially be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on January 19, 2023. Atlus announced the news on Twitter, saying, "Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023." The image features logos for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Windows Store on PC, but it was previously revealed that these games will also arrive on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Persona 3 Portable will also be released on Steam and will join Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5.
Deathloop Has Been Officially Confirmed by Arkane to be Part of the Dishonored Universe
Arkane Studios has officially confirmed that Deathloop takes place in the future of the universe first built in the Dishonored games. This confirmation comes by the way of Deathloop director and Arkane Lyon studio director Dinga Bakaba, who appeared on The Official Xbox Podcast alongside Arkane Austin studio director Harvey Smith.
Keanu Reeves Has Quit Leonardo DiCaprio's The Devil In the White City
Keanu Reeves has reportedly stepped away from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's The Devil in the White City series for Hulu. As reported by Variety, Reeves will no longer be playing Burnham in the adaptation of the 2003 book by Erik Larson, which was due to be the first major television role of the actor's career. Shortly after the announcement, Variety reported that director Todd Field had also departed the project.
Keanu Reeves' Dream MCU Role is One That Fans Want Him to Play Too
Keanu Reeves has revealed his dream Marvel role – and it's none other than Ghost Rider. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Collider), the John Wick star revealed why he wants to suit up as Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I might have lost my...
The Walking Dead: Dead City, the Spin-Off Starring Maggie and Negan, Gets First-Look Images at NYCC 2022
The Walking Dead: Dead City, the upcoming spin-off series starring Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, recieved its first-look images at The Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con 2022. While we didn't learn much more about the series that's set in New York City, the images...
God of War: Ragnarok Goes Gold Ahead of November 9 Release Date
God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022, and there is less than a month left for the game to release. God of War: Ragnarok release date has been set as November 9, 2022, which feels like a boon to many as players felt the game will be delayed to 2023 due to the lack of information in the first half of this year. Players would also love to know that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold before its release.
Keanu Reeves No Longer Starring in Serial Killer Drama - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Fortnite Introduces Marvel’s X-23 to the Island; New Leaks Suggest Doctor Who Might Join in the Near Future
Fortnite has introduced another character to the Island as part of its collaboration with comic book giants Marvel. The latest to join the stacked list of heroes and villains from Marvel is Laura Kinney aka X-23, who drops straight from the laboratory she was experimented upon, with powers akin to Wolverine.
The Boys Season 4 Images Reveal the First Look at Sister Sage and Firecracker
While we'll have to wait to learn more about two of the newest supes to join Season 4 of The Boys, Prime Video has shared the first looks of Susan Heyward's Sister Sage and Valorie Curry's Firecracker. Prime Video is waiting until the premiere of The Boys' fourth season to...
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet Dev Publisher Removes 5 Unannounced Pocket Monsters From a Trailer; Pokemon Unite Streamers Showdown Announced in India
Nintendo Switch is all set to receive the next flagship Pokemon Games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all set to release on November 18, 2022. It is the first time in the history of Pokemon game, that players will be playing open-world RPGs and they can't wait for it to come out. Recently, many have been wondering about the 5 unannounced Pokemon that feature in one of the launch trailers.
DC Comics Reveals New Direction for Superman Line in 2023 | NYCC 2022
2023 marks the 85th anniversary of Superman's debut, and DC is celebrating that milestone with a major revamp of the Superman comic book line. That includes the launch of a new monthly Superman series from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Joshua Williamson and Far Sector artist Jamal Campbell in February.
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Illustrated Edition Is Out Tomorrow
Fans of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter have another book to add to the shelf. Releasing tomorrow, October 11, is the fifth volume of the gorgeous illustrated hardcover editions of the Harry Potter series. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix normally retails for $54.99, but Amazon has it on sale for $32.99 right now.
TwitchCon Foam Pit Leaves One Streamer With a Broken Back, Another With a Dislocated Knee
A foam pit at TwitchCon left at least one popular streamer with a broken back, and other creators are reporting injuries as well. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik says she broke her back in two places jumping into a foam pit that was part of Lenovo's booth, which according to BuzzFeed News was less than two feet deep at points. Videos circulating on social media show Chechik celebrating after winning a gladiator-style battle against another attendee, then jumping into the foam pit and looking visibly stunned as she says, "I can't get out."
Epic Superhero Collectibles Revealed at Sideshow 'New York' Con | NYCC 2022
Sideshow Collectibles may not have attended New York Comic-Con, but they did launch their own virtual event called Sideshow "New York" Con. Even from thousands of miles away, their booth was easily one of the highlights of the past weekend. Check out the slideshow gallery below to see everything featured...
Smite - Maui Cinematic Teaser Trailer
Meet the latest Guardian, Maui, in this new cinematic trailer for Smite. The Hero of Hawaiʻi joins the free-to-play action MOBA as a playable God on October 18, 2022.
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons - Exclusive Clip
Legacies must rise to unearthly challenges as the children of Batman and Superman are charged with saving their famous fathers – and the world – in Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Warner Bros. Animation’s first-ever all-CG animated, feature-length film will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 18, 2022.
Chainsaw Man: Series Premiere Review
Chainsaw Man debuts on Crunchyroll on Oct. 11. Review by Rafael Motamayor. Chainsaw Man delivers on all fronts with a premiere full of gnarly fight scenes, an incredibly bleak story, fantastic gallows humor, and one of the most fascinating anime protagonists in recent years. Faithfully adapting the first chapter of the manga, this is one metal anime episode that fully lives up to the hype.
Marvel Teases Ominous X-Men Crossover Dubbed 'Fall of X' | NYCC 2022
Marvel Comics teased the next year's worth of major storylines during their "Next Big Thing" panel at New York Comic-Con. Not only did they reveal new details about the X-Men franchise's Sins of Sinister crossover, they teased a very ominous 2023 crossover called Fall of X. During the panel, Marvel...
Platinum's Kamiya Hopes Next-Gen Nintendo Switch Will Still Be Portable
Platinum Vice President Hideki Kamiya has given his stamp of approval for the Nintendo Switch. But even though he's a legendary game designer, Kamiya's reason for loving the machine is is quite simple: he likes to play games while on the go, or when lying around the house. Speaking to...
