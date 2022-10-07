ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable Will Be Released on 'Modern Consoles' in January 2023

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable will officially be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch on January 19, 2023. Atlus announced the news on Twitter, saying, "Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023." The image features logos for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Windows Store on PC, but it was previously revealed that these games will also arrive on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Persona 3 Portable will also be released on Steam and will join Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5.
Keanu Reeves Has Quit Leonardo DiCaprio's The Devil In the White City

Keanu Reeves has reportedly stepped away from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's The Devil in the White City series for Hulu. As reported by Variety, Reeves will no longer be playing Burnham in the adaptation of the 2003 book by Erik Larson, which was due to be the first major television role of the actor's career. Shortly after the announcement, Variety reported that director Todd Field had also departed the project.
Keanu Reeves' Dream MCU Role is One That Fans Want Him to Play Too

Keanu Reeves has revealed his dream Marvel role – and it's none other than Ghost Rider. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Collider), the John Wick star revealed why he wants to suit up as Ghost Rider in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I might have lost my...
God of War: Ragnarok Goes Gold Ahead of November 9 Release Date

God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022, and there is less than a month left for the game to release. God of War: Ragnarok release date has been set as November 9, 2022, which feels like a boon to many as players felt the game will be delayed to 2023 due to the lack of information in the first half of this year. Players would also love to know that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold before its release.
Game Scoop! 694: Which Witcher Is Which?

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Justin Davis, Nick Limon, and Colin Stevens -- are discussing the new Super Mario Movie trailer, CD Projekt Red's long roadmap, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Pokemon: Scarlet and Violet Dev Publisher Removes 5 Unannounced Pocket Monsters From a Trailer; Pokemon Unite Streamers Showdown Announced in India

Nintendo Switch is all set to receive the next flagship Pokemon Games, Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are all set to release on November 18, 2022. It is the first time in the history of Pokemon game, that players will be playing open-world RPGs and they can't wait for it to come out. Recently, many have been wondering about the 5 unannounced Pokemon that feature in one of the launch trailers.
DC Comics Reveals New Direction for Superman Line in 2023 | NYCC 2022

2023 marks the 85th anniversary of Superman's debut, and DC is celebrating that milestone with a major revamp of the Superman comic book line. That includes the launch of a new monthly Superman series from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths writer Joshua Williamson and Far Sector artist Jamal Campbell in February.
TwitchCon Foam Pit Leaves One Streamer With a Broken Back, Another With a Dislocated Knee

A foam pit at TwitchCon left at least one popular streamer with a broken back, and other creators are reporting injuries as well. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik says she broke her back in two places jumping into a foam pit that was part of Lenovo's booth, which according to BuzzFeed News was less than two feet deep at points. Videos circulating on social media show Chechik celebrating after winning a gladiator-style battle against another attendee, then jumping into the foam pit and looking visibly stunned as she says, "I can't get out."
Epic Superhero Collectibles Revealed at Sideshow 'New York' Con | NYCC 2022

Sideshow Collectibles may not have attended New York Comic-Con, but they did launch their own virtual event called Sideshow "New York" Con. Even from thousands of miles away, their booth was easily one of the highlights of the past weekend. Check out the slideshow gallery below to see everything featured...
Smite - Maui Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Meet the latest Guardian, Maui, in this new cinematic trailer for Smite. The Hero of Hawaiʻi joins the free-to-play action MOBA as a playable God on October 18, 2022.
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons - Exclusive Clip

Legacies must rise to unearthly challenges as the children of Batman and Superman are charged with saving their famous fathers – and the world – in Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Warner Bros. Animation’s first-ever all-CG animated, feature-length film will be available from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 18, 2022.
Chainsaw Man: Series Premiere Review

Chainsaw Man debuts on Crunchyroll on Oct. 11. Review by Rafael Motamayor. Chainsaw Man delivers on all fronts with a premiere full of gnarly fight scenes, an incredibly bleak story, fantastic gallows humor, and one of the most fascinating anime protagonists in recent years. Faithfully adapting the first chapter of the manga, this is one metal anime episode that fully lives up to the hype.
Marvel Teases Ominous X-Men Crossover Dubbed 'Fall of X' | NYCC 2022

Marvel Comics teased the next year's worth of major storylines during their "Next Big Thing" panel at New York Comic-Con. Not only did they reveal new details about the X-Men franchise's Sins of Sinister crossover, they teased a very ominous 2023 crossover called Fall of X. During the panel, Marvel...
