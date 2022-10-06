Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Travel to UMass Lowell
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – After an impressive 3-1 victory at defending Ivy League champion Princeton on Saturday, it is right back to work for the Yale men's soccer team. The Bulldogs travel to UMass Lowell on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Paolo Carroll had a big afternoon to...
yalebulldogs.com
Women's Golf Readies for the Ivy Intercollegiate
Baltusrol Golf Club (Springfield, N.J.) The Yale women's golf team will head south to Springfield, N.J. for the inaugural Ivy Intercollegiate Tournament. The Bulldogs will be one of 12 teams at the Ivy Intercollegiate, which features all six Ivy League programs (Columbia, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton, and Yale) and six programs from the Atlantic Coast Conference with Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, and North Carolina State all set to compete.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Knock Off Princeton 3-1
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale's response to its first blemish of the season was impressive. Paolo Carroll scored twice as the Bulldogs earned an important 3-1 victory over defending Ivy League champion Princeton at Roberts Stadium. Yale (5-1-3, 1-1 Ivy) was coming off a 2-1 loss to Penn last...
yalebulldogs.com
Five Bulldogs Advance in Singles at ITA Northeast Regionals
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – It was another strong day for the Yale men's tennis team at the ITA Northeast Regionals at Penn. Five Bulldogs advanced in singles along with two doubles teams. First year Eric Li was the only Bulldogs to need three sets to move on. He dropped the...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Qualify for Atlantic Coast Championship
KINGS POINT, N.Y. -- The Yale Bulldogs earned second place at the Round 1A Atlantic Coast Championship Qualifier. The coed sailing team battled it out at the ACC qualifiers in Kings Point, N.Y., this weekend, ultimately coming away in second after a very close weekend of racing. Conditions on Saturday were mixed with medium and puffy breeze out of the northwest of roughly 10 to 15 knots. The team was winning the event after the first day and eight races in each division. On Sunday the wind came from the west at roughly nine to 12 knots, building over the course of the day to the high teens. Pressures came down all parts of the course, making each race different. The Bulldogs were overtaken by the Harvard Crimson part way through the day but worked their way back up to a 14 point lead going into the last races in A and B division. However, in the final races of the day the Bulldogs were not able to maintain their lead, finishing the day in second place. The top nine teams will compete later this season at the Atlantic Coast Championships.
yalebulldogs.com
Women's Soccer Plays to a Draw Against Dartmouth
HANOVER, N.H. - The Yale women's soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against Dartmouth at Burnham Field. The Bulldogs moved to 4-5-2 overall and 1-1-1 in the Ivy, while the Big Green moved to 5-4-2 overall and 0-2-1 in the Ivy. "We are really bummed to not get three...
yalebulldogs.com
Strong Showing for Bulldogs at Head of the Housatonic
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – It was a strong start to the fall season for Yale women's crew. The Bulldogs had three of the top four finishers in the collegiate eight event at the Head of the Housatonic. Yale's top crew posted an impressive time of 15:10.6, nearly seven seconds...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Head to ACC Qualifiers, Sister Esther
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — This weekend, the Coed Sailing Team will take on two events. At King's Point, the team will compete in the qualifying round of the Atlantic Coast Championship. Conditions will be good for both days. Saturday looks moderately windy, about 8-10 knots holding steady throughout the day. Sunday looks to be slightly puffier; winds will range from 8-11 but gusts will potentially reach up to 16z.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Beat Dartmouth for 11th Straight Win
HANOVER, N.H. -- Mila Yarich narrowly missed a 20-20 performance to lead the Bulldogs to a 3-1 win at Dartmouth and their 11th straight victory. The scores of the match were 23-25, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-17. The victory marked Yale's fifth straight win to begin the Ivy season - with all five victories coming on the road. The Bulldogs are 13-1 overall.
yalebulldogs.com
Men's Golf Heads to Georgetown Intercollegiate
Liberty National Golf Club (Jersey City, N.J.) The Yale men's golf team is set to travel to the Georgetown Intercollegiate in Jersey City, N.J. on Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11. This will be the final round of competition for the Bulldogs before going on hiatus until February 2023.
