numberfire.com
2022 Alcibiades Stakes Betting Odds and Contenders Preview
The Alcibiades Stakes (G1), a 1 1/16-mile race for juvenile fillies, is the traditional opening-day feature of the Keeneland fall meet. The spoils of the race on Friday, October 7 are rich: a $500,000 purse, as well as an expenses-paid bid to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. Since Keeneland hosts the Breeders’ Cup this year, the field was well subscribed: in fact, it filled to its capacity of 14.
SkySports
British Champions Sprint: Tom Marquand to replace Christophe Soumillon on Perfect Power
Tom Marquand is "95 per cent certain" to come in for the plum ride on Perfect Power in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes, replacing the suspended Christophe Soumillon. The Richard Fahey-trained three-year-old was an impressive winner of the Commonwealth Cup on his last visit to Ascot in June. That...
