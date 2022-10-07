The Alcibiades Stakes (G1), a 1 1/16-mile race for juvenile fillies, is the traditional opening-day feature of the Keeneland fall meet. The spoils of the race on Friday, October 7 are rich: a $500,000 purse, as well as an expenses-paid bid to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies. Since Keeneland hosts the Breeders’ Cup this year, the field was well subscribed: in fact, it filled to its capacity of 14.

