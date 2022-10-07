ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Daniels
3d ago

If you want a wide open border, hyperinflation, recession, explosive crime rates with defunded law enforcement and no cash bail then Beasley is for you.

Capt@Bernie
3d ago

Not me, will not vote for anyone from any party that goes against the will of the people. Yes, As She stopped Voter ID from being implemented after voters, voted in favor of it. Do not need another agenda driven judge in congress.

the truth
2d ago

looks like we got another Harris and do nothing but LAUGH at everything THAT'S EXACTLY what we DON'T need. THe democrats have made America the LAUGHING STOCK of the WORLD!

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Ted Budd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Carolina Senate#Senate Seat#Election State#Republican
