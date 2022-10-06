The Bills have reportedly reached out to the Panthers to express interest in trading for Christian McCaffrey. (Dan Fetes on Twitter) With the Panthers firing Matt Rhule, teams that view themselves as contenders will surely be reaching out to talk about potentially trading for several pieces, especially given that the Panthers have just four draft picks next year. McCaffrey will be right at the top of the list, as the veteran has already amassed 324 rushing yards and 188 receiving yards through five games while playing 85% of the snaps. McCaffrey joining the Bills would be fantasy goodness for all those involved (other than Devin Singletary), as he'd elevate an already elite offense. It's worth noting, however, that the Bills have denied the report that they reached out about McCaffrey, and nothing sounds remotely imminent. Expect serious buzz around McCaffrey and nearly all skill players for the Panthers over the next few weeks and even if he doesn't eventually land with the Bills, any trade would almost certainly boost McCaffrey's already tremendous stock.

