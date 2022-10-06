Read full article on original website
Rashaad Penny diagnosed with a fractured tibia Sunday
Rashaad Penny, who was carted to the locker room late in Week 5, has been diagnosed with a fractured tibia. Ian Rapoport reports that the back will potentially be facing season-ending surgery. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Penny, who was a first-round pick in 2018, has dealt with injuries...
Ronald Jones II inactive for Week 5
Ronald Jones II is inactive and will not play for the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night in a Week 5 home matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. (Kansas City Chiefs on Twitter) Jones II is inactive for the second consecutive week for the Chiefs, who will deploy Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, and Isiah Pacheco in a favorable matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday night.
Tom Brady solid in win Sunday
Tom Brady completed 35 of his 52 pass attempts for 351 yards and a touchdown en route to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady continues to put up okay numbers for fantasy purposes, but we haven't seen the offense explode like it has been known to do over the past couple of years. Brady and his receivers aren't quite in sync yet, and he has been more inefficient than we're used to seeing. He should continue to be a solid fantasy asset because of the weapons he has around him, but there are better options at the position.
Jaylen Waddle receives only three targets in Week 5
The Dolphins had to turn to their seventh-round rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson after Teddy Bridgewater sustained a concussion and an elbow injury on the opening drive. Waddle has only recorded a combined 62 yards and zero touchdowns on eight targets in his last two outings without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Temper expectations as long as Waddle is without Tagovailoa. The Dolphins play the Vikings at home in Week 6.
Tyreek Hill does little with seven targets before exiting game in Week 5
Tyreek Hill recorded seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets. He also had two carries for 13 yards. Unfortunately, Hill was stepped on in the second half and left the game with a left foot injury. Prior to his exit, he was receiving passes from the Dolphins' third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. The health of the Dolphins' quarterbacks and the health of Hill will have to be monitored before the Dolphins play the Vikings at home in Week 6. Temper expectations if the speedy wideout plays but is without the Dolphins' top two quarterbacks.
David Montgomery (ankle) considered 'optimistic' to suit up Sunday
Montgomery is the Bears starting running back, but Khalil Herbert was able to fill in nicely while he missed time. The Iowa St. product will eye a return in Week 5 against a Minnesota defense that has been somewhat susceptible to the run through the first quarter of the season. Fantasy managers will have to consider the notion that Montgomery may be limited in some way, but if the Bears believe he is ready to go then perhaps Montgomery is ready to receive his usual workload as well.
Tyreek Hill wearing a walking boot, 'stepped on late' in Dolphins' loss
Tyreek Hill, who was questionable coming into Week 5 with a groin injury, was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot after being apparently stepped on late in the Dolphins' loss. (Marcel Louis-Jacques on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Hill wearing a walking boot is obviously a significant development for...
Breece Hall reels off 197 yards of offense in Week 5 win
Breece Hall rushed for 97 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries while catching 2-of-2 targets for 100 yards in New York’s 40-17 win against the Dolphins in Week 5. Hall built off his best game as a pro in Week 4 with nearly 200 yards of total offense and a score in Week 5. Hall set a new career-high for carries with 18 and has rushed 35 times for 163 yards over the past two weeks while hauling in 4-of-8 targets for 112 yards in that span. Hall should continue to get the bull of the work going forward despite Michael Carter vulturing two short touchdowns. New York scored five rushing touchdowns in Week 5 and appears committed to the run going forward with Hall being a central focus of this offense.
Christian McCaffrey: Bills reportedly express trade interest in Panthers RB
The Bills have reportedly reached out to the Panthers to express interest in trading for Christian McCaffrey. (Dan Fetes on Twitter) With the Panthers firing Matt Rhule, teams that view themselves as contenders will surely be reaching out to talk about potentially trading for several pieces, especially given that the Panthers have just four draft picks next year. McCaffrey will be right at the top of the list, as the veteran has already amassed 324 rushing yards and 188 receiving yards through five games while playing 85% of the snaps. McCaffrey joining the Bills would be fantasy goodness for all those involved (other than Devin Singletary), as he'd elevate an already elite offense. It's worth noting, however, that the Bills have denied the report that they reached out about McCaffrey, and nothing sounds remotely imminent. Expect serious buzz around McCaffrey and nearly all skill players for the Panthers over the next few weeks and even if he doesn't eventually land with the Bills, any trade would almost certainly boost McCaffrey's already tremendous stock.
Josh Allen dominates Pittsburgh defense in Week 5 win
Josh Allen completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 424 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in Sunday's win over the Steelers. Allen also carried the ball five times for 42 yards. Fantasy Impact:. Allen continued his MVP-level campaign with a jaw-dropping first half, finishing the game with his...
Fantasy Football Week 6 Early Waiver Wire Targets (2022)
We’re more than a third done with the fantasy football regular season. Do not get waiver wire fatigue! The allure of fantasy drafts and hot starts is wearing off means you can easily separate yourself from casual league mates and dominate the rest of the season. Here are some names to keep in mind for this week’s waiver claims.
Alvin Kamara (ribs) is expected to play in Week 5 against Seattle
Kamara has had trouble gaining momentum to start the season, but hopefully, he can get going against a very poor Seattle run defense. With Jameis Winston not slated to start Andy Dalton could be more willing to check it down to the excellent receiving back than Winston has shown so far. Kamara should be locked into starting lineups as a surefire RB1 in Week 5.
Who Should I Start: Derek Carr, Cam Akers, Romeo Doubs (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Week 5 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Raiders at Chiefs) PREMIUM
The Raiders earned their first win of the year last week, but they’re rightfully sizable underdogs in Kansas City. The Chiefs’ offense clicked on all cylinders in a convincing rebound win last week. They should stay hot on Monday night, reflected in the following player suggestions. Game: Las...
Saquon Barkley exits game with shoulder injury
Barkley hit the ground hard and immediately headed to the locker room with a shoulder injury. He had rushed 12 times for 68 yards before exiting.
Jalen Hurts rushes for two touchdowns in Week 5 win
Jalen Hurts completed 26 of his 36 pass attempts for 239 yards in a Week 5 win over Arizona. Hurts also added 61 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 rushing attempts. Hurts continues to operate the Eagles’ offense at a high level this season. The 24-year-old will continue to as a QB1 for fantasy managers due to his high rushing upside. Fantasy managers should expect Hurts to continue his excellent season against a tough Dallas’ defense in Week 6.
49ers D/ST records six sacks and pick-six in Week 5 victory
The 49ers D/ST compiled another superb performance this week versus the lowly Panthers, notching a defensive touchdown for the second straight game. However, they unfortunately lost Emmanuel Moseley, Jimmie Ward, and Nick Bosa to potentially serious injuries. The 49ers fear that Moseley may have a torn ACL, though additional updates should come within the next couple days for all three players. Regardless, the 49ers D/ST will remain one of the top fantasy options for Week 6 in Atlanta.
Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Rashaad Penny, Tee Higgins, Tyreek Hill, Michael Thomas (2022)
Injuries are an unfortunate part of the NFL and fantasy football. Still, it’s important to be in the know regarding the latest in injury updates, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around the NFL. Get the...
Who Should I Start: Carson Wentz, Dameon Pierce, Curtis Samuel (2022 Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
Nick Bosa out for the remainder of Week 5
The 49ers lost their premiere pass rusher in Week 5 with a groin injury. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but we can expect the 49ers to provide more information at the conclusion of the game. If Bosa is forced to miss time, fantasy managers will want to downgrade the 49ers’ defense slightly until his return.
