Rutgers’ Greg Schiano explains why he fired Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator
Big Ten football: Nebraska defeats Rutgers, 14-13 Three weeks prior tofiring offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday, following a dismal offensive performance against Temple, Schiano said Rutgers had “the right guy to be our offensive coordinator” and that his confidence in Gleeson was “as high as it could be.”
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Rutgers’ collapse against Nebraska is on Greg Schiano and his coaching staff | Politi
Finally, on a night when his team’s quarterback rotation looked like the work of a coaching staff that had gone stark raving mad, Greg Schiano had to come clean. The Rutgers head coach had to tell his fan base what most of college football already knew — had known, in fact, for almost two months. Noah Vedral has a hand injury. He can grip the football sometimes. He can’t grip it other times. If that sounds like a quarterback who, you know, shouldn’t be playing, then you didn’t watch the other guy.
Video: Nebraska’s Anthony Grant destroys Rutgers DB with huge hit
Nebraska running back Anthony Grant delivered a monster hit during the Cornhuskers’ 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday night. Nebraska had the ball down 13-0 to Rutgers just after the third quarter began. The Huskers had a 1st-and-10 from their 45 after a roughing the passer penalty. Casey Thompson threw a swing pass to Grant, who took the ball for an 11-yard gain. Rather than go out of bounds, Grant lowered his shoulder and absolutely drilled Rutgers defensive back Desmond Igbinosun.
Statement from Head Coach Greg Schiano
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Statement from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano:. "This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at offensive coordinator. I want to thank Sean for his hard work and wish he and his family all the best in their future endeavors.
