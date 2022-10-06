Read full article on original website
GAME 7: Air Force at UNLV
Saturday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. PT, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV) Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Tom Herman (analyst) • Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver, SIRIUS 384, SXM App 974. Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst) THE SERIES. • Air Force and UNLV meet for...
Falcons can't find net in loss to Aggies
LOGAN, Utah- Air Force was able to create just two shots on goal over 90 minutes, falling 2-0 to Utah State. The Falcons saw the Aggies notch scores in the 17th and 55th minute but were unable to match the home side. Faith Lee, Jenna Rubidoux, and Andrea Mosher each...
Air Force Falters At Utah State 34-27
Air Force football (4-2, 1-2 MW) fell 34-27 at Utah State (2-4, 1-1 MW) Saturday night at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. The Falcons were unable to maintain a 14-13 halftime lead, as the Aggies out-scored the Falcons 21-13 in the second half. Senior running back Brad Roberts led the...
Falcons Drop Five-Set Heartbreaker to UNLV
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force volleyball team suffered a five-set heartbreaker to UNLV this afternoon (Oct. 8), as it dropped a 3-2 decision to UNLV in a brief stopover at the Academy. After winning the first two sets 26-24 and 25-21, the Falcons were unable to hold off a comeback by the Rebels, who claimed the final three sets by 25-17, 25-13, 16-14 margins.
Air Force wins shootout over No. 9 Notre Dame
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Junior Nate Horn scored two goals and freshman Aaron Randazzo made 32 saves as Air Force and No. 9 Notre Dame skated to a 5-5 overtime tie in the final game of the 2022 Ice Breaker Tournament, Saturday, Oct, 8, at the Cadet Ice Arena. The Falcons won the shootout on a save by Randazzo and goals by Will Gavin and Mitchell Digby.
