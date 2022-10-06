USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force volleyball team suffered a five-set heartbreaker to UNLV this afternoon (Oct. 8), as it dropped a 3-2 decision to UNLV in a brief stopover at the Academy. After winning the first two sets 26-24 and 25-21, the Falcons were unable to hold off a comeback by the Rebels, who claimed the final three sets by 25-17, 25-13, 16-14 margins.

