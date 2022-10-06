Read full article on original website
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Knock Off Princeton 3-1
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale's response to its first blemish of the season was impressive. Paolo Carroll scored twice as the Bulldogs earned an important 3-1 victory over defending Ivy League champion Princeton at Roberts Stadium. Yale (5-1-3, 1-1 Ivy) was coming off a 2-1 loss to Penn last...
yalebulldogs.com
Strong Showing for Bulldogs at Head of the Housatonic
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – It was a strong start to the fall season for Yale women's crew. The Bulldogs had three of the top four finishers in the collegiate eight event at the Head of the Housatonic. Yale's top crew posted an impressive time of 15:10.6, nearly seven seconds...
yalebulldogs.com
First Ivy Road Trip Takes Bulldogs to Princeton
NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale men's soccer team has shown it can succeed away from home this season. The Bulldogs have an impressive victory at West Virginia and draws at Rutgers and at No. 4 Duke on their resume. They hope those results have prepared them well for their first Ivy trip of the season, a matchup with defending champion Princeton on Saturday in New Jersey. Kickoff at Roberts Stadium is slated for 4 p.m.
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Head to ACC Qualifiers, Sister Esther
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — This weekend, the Coed Sailing Team will take on two events. At King's Point, the team will compete in the qualifying round of the Atlantic Coast Championship. Conditions will be good for both days. Saturday looks moderately windy, about 8-10 knots holding steady throughout the day. Sunday looks to be slightly puffier; winds will range from 8-11 but gusts will potentially reach up to 16z.
yalebulldogs.com
Y150 Debuts at Head of the Housatonic
DERBY, Conn. -- The 2022-23 Yale lightweight squad made its debut at the Head of the Housatonic Saturday, marking the Bulldogs' first full team competition since the Eastern Sprints last May. The Head of the Housatonic is a good early fall test, and good preparation for the Head of the...
yalebulldogs.com
Bulldogs Beat Dartmouth for 11th Straight Win
HANOVER, N.H. -- Mila Yarich narrowly missed a 20-20 performance to lead the Bulldogs to a 3-1 win at Dartmouth and their 11th straight victory. The scores of the match were 23-25, 25-19, 25-20 and 25-17. The victory marked Yale's fifth straight win to begin the Ivy season - with all five victories coming on the road. The Bulldogs are 13-1 overall.
yalebulldogs.com
Men's Golf Heads to Georgetown Intercollegiate
Liberty National Golf Club (Jersey City, N.J.) The Yale men's golf team is set to travel to the Georgetown Intercollegiate in Jersey City, N.J. on Monday, Oct. 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 11. This will be the final round of competition for the Bulldogs before going on hiatus until February 2023.
Cardinal Spellman football coach quits, blames harassment from parents
BROCKTON - For 19 years, Kahn Chace has coached high school football. For the last two seasons, at Cardinal Spellman High school in Brockton, that is, until Thursday night. "The joy of coaching kind of gets ripped away from you," Chace said. "It's just general vulgar behavior." The head coach resigned after the team's Thursday night game against Bishop Fenwick, he says due to two seasons of verbal abuse from the sidelines from his own players' parents. "It's just nonstop whether it's the plays stink, I don't have the team ready, they're just yelling at us," Chace said. "Last year...
WCVB
3 arrested after fights break out near Massachusetts football game
BOSTON — Three people were arrested for disorderly behavior in the area of Carter Playground near Columbus Avenue in Boston near Northeastern University. Dozens of police officers surrounded the sprawling playground in Boston's South End around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Boston police said there was no immediate word of any...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Time for Boston sports team owners to up their civil rights game
HAVEN’T WE HAD enough racist behavior in the seats of Boston’s pro sports venues?. Segregationist management practices and racial animus in the stands are as old as pro sports in our city. From avowed segregationist owners like George Preston Marshall (Boston Braves-cum-Washington Commanders) and Thomas Yawkey (Red Sox) to the second balcony in the old Garden being known to all as “N-word Heaven,” to Bill Russell and his family being left on their own to face racial attacks, it starts to feel woven into the fabric. As recently as this summer, LeBron James was the latest Black athlete to remind us of this tradition, when he described Boston fans as “racist as fuck.”
Mass. is number 2 in US for hate flyers from white supremacist groups; How officials here are fighting back
White nationalist organizations and hate groups in the New England area have made their presence known since the start of the year — holding protests, posting flyers, and displaying banners that have left officials in Boston and around the state working to combat intimidation and racist messaging. Massachusetts residents...
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
theweektoday.com
Brownell Boat Stands to move operation to Dartmouth
MATTAPOISETT – A Mattapoisett business will soon move its operation out of town. Brownell Boat Stands was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program to assist in moving its operation to Dartmouth. The company doesn’t currently own the building they’re leasing, so “what [they] can...
Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?
There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
Tufts University event series separates 'white' faculty from 'BIPOC' colleagues
A Massachusetts university is hosting separate events for faculty and staff this fall tailored for either "BIPOC" individuals or "white participants."
GoLocalProv
Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”
RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
thecentersquare.com
Boston pays its cops millions for getting college degrees
(The Center Square) – A statewide police education program that pays police officers for getting a college degree cost Boston $132.2 million over the past five years despite being closed to new employees more than a decade ago. In 2021, the city of Boston spent $28.5 million on additional...
nbcboston.com
Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston
A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
country1025.com
Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts
Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
