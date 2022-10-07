A Yakima community college offers teaching degrees to fill gaps in staffing, one of nine in the state

Hazy and cool tonight in the low 50s and upper 40s. Windy tomorrow with highs still in the 80s. Winds 15-25 mph and gusts 20-30 mph. Sunny despite a light haze which is making air quality moderate to unhealthy in the Cascades, mainly in the Wenatchee Valley is the unhealthy air quality and Sunnyside is more moderate.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO