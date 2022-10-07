A Yakima community college offers teaching degrees to fill gaps in staffing, one of nine in the state

Read full article on original website
Kittitas county to offer flu and covid shot clinic
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) and Kittitas Valley Healthcare (KVH) will hold their annual drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on October, 21, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The vaccination clinic will be at the Western Village on 8th and Alder. Vehicles should enter from Alder...
Lucian Munguia's family offers $10,000 reward
YAKIMA, Wash.- Lucian Munguia's mother announced on social media that the family of the missing Yakima boy is now offering a $10,000 reward for information about the disappearance of her son or that results in his safe return. An attorney for the family is drafting a statement on the reward...
Breaking down Benton County's preliminary public safety budget report
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton County Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to more than $7 million in public safety programs and projects in the 2023-24 budget, using funds from the Public Safety Sales Tax. At the end of 2022, the commissioners will finalize and adopt the budget. Of...
"If I cut open my head then that's to the point where I will wear a helmet," safety helmets an after-thought for many young Yakima skaterboarders
YAKIMA, Wash. -- More than half of kids under 18 that get hurt while skateboarding, snowboarding or riding a bike weren't wearing helmets, according to an American Academy of Pediatrics study. Whenever kids buy skateboards, Bonzis Skateboard Shop employees encourage them to buy helmets too, said owner Andy Bonzi. "Since...
Saturday October 8th Forecast
Hazy cool night ahead with lows dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s. Clear skies overnight, but will feel like Fall. Clear tomorrow with a light haze wafting south from the Bolt Creek Fire. Wenatchee Valley has very unhealthy air quality and an Air Quality Alert until further notice.
Early morning fire destroys car in Selah
SELAH, Wash.- The Selah Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire call around 3:20 a.m. on Friday, October, 7, on the 100 block of East Bartlett Avenue. According to Selah Fire Chief Jim Lange, crews arrived to find a car fully engulfed in flames. Two outbuildings and another car were also partially burning.
Sunday Weather Forecast
Hazy and cool tonight in the low 50s and upper 40s. Windy tomorrow with highs still in the 80s. Winds 15-25 mph and gusts 20-30 mph. Sunny despite a light haze which is making air quality moderate to unhealthy in the Cascades, mainly in the Wenatchee Valley is the unhealthy air quality and Sunnyside is more moderate.
