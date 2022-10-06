Read full article on original website
Related
A Cherished Cheese-Kissed Burger Is Returning To Culver's
Although Culver's is regularly churning out burgers, cheese curds, and custard, there are plenty of hidden gems on the menu that Culver's VP of marketing shared with Mashed in an exclusive interview. Those, include the chain's shrimp, pretzel bites, and North Atlantic Cod Filet Sandwich. One thing the fast food chain doesn't want to hide is that a popular item returning for a limited time.
McDonald’s brings back Halloween Happy Meal with popular pails for limited time
Every family already knows how popular Happy Meals are with kids…and some adults, too. However, the happiness is heightened even more with the return of a Halloween favorite. Making their first appearance in 1986, the OG McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin characters are making a much-anticipated return to McDonald’s this...
Comments / 0