Adults Should Not High-Five a Child, Parenting Columnist Urges

A parenting columnist and author argued in an op-ed that adults should not high-five children because a kid is not an adult's equal; thus, it can lead to disrespect and disobedience in the long run. John Rosemond, a family psychologist, husband, father to two successful adults, and grandfather to seven...
Redbook

Child Therapists Explain How to Stop Your Kids' After-School Meltdowns for Good

As a parent of both a kindergartner and second grader, I’ve seen my fair share of meltdowns after picking my children up from school. I’ve felt helpless. And trust me, I’ve tried it all. I’ve provided them snacks as soon as they step foot in the door, encouraged them to go outside to play, and simply given them the chance to relax. Some of these ideas worked, too, but the positive results never stuck around for long.
iheart.com

WATCH: Daycare Workers In 'Scream' Masks Leave Terrified Toddlers In Tears

A daycare center in Mississippi is under investigation after disturbing videos showed two staff members scaring young children while wearing a mask made popular by the horror movie Scream. The videos showed two masked teachers running around the classroom, laughing as the terrified toddlers screamed and cried. The workers appear...
HAMILTON, MS
msn.com

Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”

Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
parentherald.com

Why Are Teens Not Into Driving Nowadays? What Should Parents Do?

Melissa Klurman, a contributor to Parents, revealed that only about a quarter of 16-year-olds had a driver's license in 2014, a sharp decline from almost half in 1983, says the study by Michael Sivak and Brandon Schoettle at the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute. Elise Aronov, a clinical social...
Fatherly

The 8 Best Toddler Utensils For Self-Feeding Success, According To A Pediatric Occupational Therapist

There is nothing more exciting for a toddler than graduating from their soft baby spoon to their very own set of big-kid cutlery. The best toddler utensils offer young eaters the first step towards independence at the dinner table with thoughtfully designed features to make eating easier as they learn how to master scooping, spearing, and getting food into their mouths. I reached out to Pediatric Occupational Therapist Emma Hubbard for advice on what to look for when shopping for the best toddler utensils for self feeding.
Fatherly

An Autism Meltdown Is Nothing Like A Temper Tantrum — Here’s Why

Temper tantrums are universal — and look pretty much the same for all kids. At a park or inside a grocery store, at home or wherever, a kid moves through the tantrum from anger to sadness while a parent stands by unable to do much of anything to shorten it (no matter what they think). There are some nuances between tantrums — what triggers them especially, and how to deal with those triggers — but when your kid is autistic, it’s a whole other ball game. What you think may be a temper tantrum could actually be an autism meltdown.
SheKnows

Exclusive: Ashley Graham Talks Babies, Body Love, & the 'Bookmarks' That Keep Her Marriage on Track

Model, entrepreneur, and mom Ashley Graham knows a thing or two about diapers … or, more precisely, a thing or three. She’s raising three kids under three years old, after all: Isaac, born in 2020, and twins Malachi and Roman, born almost exactly a year later in 2021, with husband Justin Ervin. Needless to say, Graham is in the up-to-her-elbows stage of parenthood, which is why her recent partnership with diaper brand Coterie was a natural fit. Graham sat down with SheKnows for an exclusive chat about her babies, her body, her marriage — and, of course, diapers. She may be...
yourteenmag.com

Great Parenting Advice From Bob’s Burgers

On the air since 2011, the animated TV sitcom Bob’s Burgers has been serving laughs and compassion along with their “punny” burgers for 13 seasons and one full-length movie. (Seriously, as a word nerd, I would watch the show for the puns alone!) After a long day of work and parenting teens, this show is one of my favorite ways to unwind before heading to bed.
Motherly

What my son taught me about my anxiety

This post was written by Karissa Vinyard and originally appeared on The Mighty. There are a million ways parenting is made harder by mental illness. Probably more than a million. I don’t have time for self-care; I can’t work through your emotions right away when you’re triggered; every minute of every day I am needed by this other human being who relies on me for everything. It’s exhausting, having to put my needs aside every day to make sure my child’s needs are met. It’s terrifying, doubting my every move and parenting decision. It is just plain overwhelming to have to push my anxiety down to be fully dealt with and worked through later when my child is asleep. The thought of my anxiety bleeding over onto his experience has literally kept me awake at night.
