Bucks County, PA

CBS Philly

Fetterman, Oz on campaign trail in South Philadelphia, Bristol

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are now less than a month away from election day. The Pennsylvania candidates for U.S. Senate continue stumping along the campaign trail before voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022.On Sunday, Republican Mehmet Oz made a stop at the Italian American Heritage Festival in South Philadelphia.He told supporters, if elected, he will fight to bring high-paying jobs to the city.Doctor Oz also said he will work alongside Democrats to tackle problems across the state.Meanwhile, Democrat and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman rallied supporters in Bristol, Bucks County.Lt. Gov. Fetterman said he will work to eliminate the filibuster in the senate and raise the federal minimum wage if elected.On Monday, Fetterman joined labor leaders in Torresdale. He was there to help launch Get Out The Vote Effort for candidates supported by unions. The crowd cheered when Fetterman said he is running for "the Union way of life."Oz and Fetterman are scheduled to debate later this month.Be sure to stick with CBS3 on air and online for continuing election coverage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
