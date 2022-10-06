Read full article on original website
Related
Fetterman, Oz on campaign trail in South Philadelphia, Bristol
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are now less than a month away from election day. The Pennsylvania candidates for U.S. Senate continue stumping along the campaign trail before voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022.On Sunday, Republican Mehmet Oz made a stop at the Italian American Heritage Festival in South Philadelphia.He told supporters, if elected, he will fight to bring high-paying jobs to the city.Doctor Oz also said he will work alongside Democrats to tackle problems across the state.Meanwhile, Democrat and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman rallied supporters in Bristol, Bucks County.Lt. Gov. Fetterman said he will work to eliminate the filibuster in the senate and raise the federal minimum wage if elected.On Monday, Fetterman joined labor leaders in Torresdale. He was there to help launch Get Out The Vote Effort for candidates supported by unions. The crowd cheered when Fetterman said he is running for "the Union way of life."Oz and Fetterman are scheduled to debate later this month.Be sure to stick with CBS3 on air and online for continuing election coverage.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania voters emphasize abortion rights in upcoming election, poll finds
PHILADELPHIA - When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it jump started the midterm elections with a thunderclap. Now, with just weeks left until the election, abortion rights appear to be a defining issue for voters, especially for a group of Delaware County moms. While enjoying the sunshine at...
In must-win suburban Philly, Fetterman criticizes Oz on residency, rallies the faithful
With New Jersey in view, the Democrat took advantage of geography. The post In must-win suburban Philly, Fetterman criticizes Oz on residency, rallies the faithful appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
A high-profile Pa. candidate is from New Jersey – and it’s not Dr. Oz
HIGHTSTOWN, N.J. — By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about the debate over whether Dr. Mehmet Oz is “too New Jersey” to represent Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. But the Garden State’s influence on the 2022 Pennsylvania political season doesn’t really stop there, you know.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republican Lisa Scheller making her second bid in 7th Congressional District
Republican Lisa Scheller is making her second try at running in the 7th Congressional District. Scheller, of Allentown, is president and CEO of Silberline Manufacturing, a global aluminum pigment company. She is again facing incumbent Democrat Susan Wild, a lawyer from South Whitehall Township. Wild, who is seeking her third,...
Pennsylvania's statewide elections narrowing as Philadelphia spirals out of control: Robert Cahaly
Trafalgar Group's Robert Cahaly weighs in on the Pennsylvania Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
Pennsylvania Senate Race: GOP shows signs of coming home for Oz as Fetterman lead shrinks
It took a while, but Republicans are finally coming home for Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, putting him squarely in striking distance of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in the state’s Senate contest. Over the last month, national and Pennsylvania Republicans alike have grown increasingly bullish over Oz’s chances as attacks on Fetterman’s campaign strategy amid his stroke […]
walnutport.com
Doug Mastriano says ‘We are starting to look like East Germany’ at Lehigh Valley campaign stop
Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano visited Allentown on Saturday and said under his administration, Pennsylvania wouldn’t be a sanctuary state, illegal immigrants would be removed and he would work toward making the country “energy independent.”. Source: Morningcall.
RELATED PEOPLE
History, polling show that Pa. Democrats may be seeing an abortion mirage | Opinion
In the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, Pennsylvania Democratic candidates continue to bet big on abortion. It was the dominant theme of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s first rally in Philadelphia. And the party’s candidates in swing U.S. House districts, like the 1st in suburban Philadelphia and the 17th in suburban Pittsburgh, are hoping that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will entice voters to go blue.
New round of Pandemic EBT payments expected to hit accounts in Pennsylvania
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved by the United States Department of […]
Pennsylvania Senate Race: How the polls have trended for John Fetterman, Dr. Oz
(WHTM) – Few races in the nation have attracted as much attention and money as the Pennsylvania Senate Race. Polls show a tightening race between Republican celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Despite suffering a stroke in May and not publicly campaigning for several months, Fetterman has remained ahead in […]
thisislowermerion.com
PA’s Red Counties Had Higher Covid Death Rates
Last week several news sources reported on a paper that compared the frequency of Covid deaths between Republicans and Democrats. To the surprise of no one, the paper concluded that Republicans were more likely to die from Covid than Democrats. In Pennsylvania, for the most part, the counties where Donald...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Philly, highlights key issues ahead of midterm election
A giant Black Voters Matter bus rolled into North Philadelphia Saturday as part of a We Won’t Black Down national bus tour. It was the centerpiece of a community health fair block party that shut down a portion of North Broad Street.
Number of Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level rises from 4 to 7
Seven counties were at high as of Oct. 7. See the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community level map, case counts and more.
Fetterman, Oz respond to AP review of Lt. Governor records
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman came under fire Thursday morning after the Associated Press (AP) published a review of his daily schedule during the four years he served as lieutenant governor. The AP review of Fetterman’s daily calendars and attendance records claimed he kept a light work schedule and […]
Counties, towns weigh withdrawal from state health plan
Rate hikes of more than 20% approved last month for county and local workers are pushing local officials to consider other insurers. The post Counties, towns weigh withdrawal from state health plan appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why should North Catasauqua have to wait for Pa. to act on dangerous dogs? | Turkeys & Trophies
Should a local police chief have to wait weeks, if not months, to protect members of the community from being attacked by animals? It seems as if the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s response to this question is a resounding “yes.” This is the agency responsible for classifying dogs as “dangerous” in an official designation that authorizes authorities to place severe restrictions on the dogs. North Catasauqua Police Chief Christopher Wolfer says he needs that designation to control a borough resident’s dogs that in two separate incidents last month attacked a woman, fatally attacked a pet cat and charged at multiple others. Borough police captured the dogs but returned them to the owner. They couldn’t do anything else because a hearing on the “dangerous” designation is pending. We believe in due process, but not at the expense of putting others in harm’s way. The Department of Agriculture ought to figure out a way to speed things up. The first incident led to the borough’s reverse 911 system to be enacted with a message for all residents to shelter-in-place until law enforcement was able to contain the loose dogs. That’s a scary call for residents, especially those with children, to receive. After the second incident, the chief took to social media to alert residents of the issue and warn of the possibility of subsequent incidents until this is resolved. That’s also scary. And it would be unnecessary if the state had better mechanisms in place when urgency is required.
thebrownandwhite.com
Northampton County hosts first gun buyback program
The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office hosted its first gun buyback event, where participants were able to safely dispose of unused and unwanted firearms. The event was held at the Lincoln Fire Station and the Hecktown Fire Company, both located in the Bethlehem area, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1.
2 killed, 1 injured after shooting outside Pennsylvania bar
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Pennsylvania bar on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. EDT in the parking lot of Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. One of the 911 callers to police was by the suspected shooter, according to WPVI-TV.
"Title washing" probe nets 19 people in NEPA
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals and 13 businesses for what is called "title washing". They include George Frietto of George's Garage in Scranton as well as several car dealers and PA Title and Tag company in Lackawanna County and car dealers and garages in Carbon, Luzerne and Monroe counties as well. The title fraud scheme involved vehicles that were "totaled" in crashes which had to undergo a safety inspection to determine their safety. It's alleged Frietto claimed to have inspected hundreds of vehicles and submitted photos of the vehicles which did not match the paperwork of the make and model. The vehicles then appeared legitimate for resale when they were not safe.
Comments / 0