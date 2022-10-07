Read full article on original website
Trojans Battle Back to Tie Southern Miss Off Caylah Williams Goal
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Caylah Williams nails the game-tying goal after a scoreless first half to help Troy exit the Southern Miss Soccer Complex tied, 1-1, against Southern Miss on Sunday afternoon. The Trojans (3-6-3, 1-3-2 SBC) still search for their first win over the Golden Eagles (1-7-3, 1-3-2 SBC)...
Women’s Tennis Wraps up Georgia Southern Fall Shootout as Newcomers Claim First Career Victories
STATESBORO, Ga. – The Troy women's tennis completed its first fall tournament on Sunday afternoon, competing against Kennesaw State, Mercer and Emory at the Georgia Southern Fall Shootout in the Wallis Tennis Center. Over three days, newcomers Maria Guirguis and Valeriia Avdeeva seized their first career singles and doubles...
Trojans Head to Arkansas for Lady Red Wolves Classic
TROY, Ala. – The Troy University women's golf team will head to Sun Belt Conference foe Arkansas State for their next tournament as they will participate in the Lady Red Wolves Classic for a two-day tournament starting on Monday. The field will feature 16 teams, including two other members...
