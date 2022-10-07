Cyware Named “Overall SOAR Solution Provider of the Year” For Second Consecutive Year in CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Read full article on original website
Endace Awarded “Incident Forensics Solution of the Year” in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program
AUSTIN, Texas & AUCKLAND, New Zealand–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endace today announced that EndaceProbe has been selected as the “Incident Forensics Solution of the Year” winner in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Endeavour Taps Dispersive to Deliver Network Cybersecurity for Sustainable Infrastructure Across North America and Europe
ROSWELL, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release issued October 06, 2022 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. ENDEAVOUR TAPS DISPERSIVE TO DELIVER NETWORK CYBERSECURITY FOR SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE. Dispersive Holdings Inc. (Dispersive), an emerging cloud security leader in the Zero Trust Network...
Hiring Inexperienced Cybersecurity Practitioners: What’s Not to Like?
Managers who hire entry- and junior-level cybersecurity practitioners may do so to free up senior staff for more advanced work. But what they often find is that new hires contribute more than expected. Those new to cybersecurity bring fresh perspectives and excitement. They are open to different ideas, are generally...
