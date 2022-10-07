PCI Pal Named “Data Security Solution Provider of the Year” in 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Read full article on original website
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Four Companies Offering Security Solutions for Medical Devices Named IDC Innovators
NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International Data Corporation (IDC) today published an IDC Innovators report profiling four technology vendors that provide security solutions for medical devices in healthcare environments. The four companies are: Asimily, Cylera, Cynerio, and Ordr. Healthcare organizations have become high-value targets for cyberattacks. As more medical devices are...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
guardDog.ai Recognized for IoT Security Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program
SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, a growing leader in cyber security protection for consumers and businesses, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “IoT Security Analytics Solution of the Year” award in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Hornetsecurity Research Reveals Microsoft Teams Security and Backup Flaws With Nearly Half of Users Sharing Business-Critical Information on the Platform
Most backup and security vendors overlook this vital communication channel. 70% of respondents exchange more direct messages with colleagues via User Chats than Group Channel Conversations. 45% send confidential and sensitive information frequently via Teams. This rises to 51% often sharing business-critical information. 48% of all respondents have accidentally sent...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
How Businesses Can Better Manage a Growing Attack Surface
The external attack surface of companies continues to grow, presenting threat actors with a larger opportunity to gain access to exposed assets. Defined as the set of Internet assets relevant to an organization’s cybersecurity posture, including everything from digital assets like websites and remote networks to applications and servers. In many cases, hackers find it easier to attack these assets and use them as entry points into a company’s technology system than a direct attack.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
CORRECTING and REPLACING Endeavour Taps Dispersive to Deliver Network Cybersecurity for Sustainable Infrastructure Across North America and Europe
ROSWELL, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release issued October 06, 2022 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. ENDEAVOUR TAPS DISPERSIVE TO DELIVER NETWORK CYBERSECURITY FOR SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE. Dispersive Holdings Inc. (Dispersive), an emerging cloud security leader in the Zero Trust Network...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Hiring Inexperienced Cybersecurity Practitioners: What’s Not to Like?
Managers who hire entry- and junior-level cybersecurity practitioners may do so to free up senior staff for more advanced work. But what they often find is that new hires contribute more than expected. Those new to cybersecurity bring fresh perspectives and excitement. They are open to different ideas, are generally...
Fortune
Companies that focus on the human impact of the climate crisis can turn risks into opportunities
To make meaningful positive change on climate, business leaders need to understand the intersection between the technical and the human.
