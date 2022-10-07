Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
This Canadian community just unveiled a statue dedicated to ... Cheeto dust
The bright orange, sticky residue that Cheetos leave on your fingertips has now been immortalized -- by a 17-foot statue in Alberta, Canada. The Cheetos brand erected the statue of a hand holding a massive Cheeto, complete with orange fingertips, in Cheadle, Alberta. The community was chosen because of its name's similarity to "cheetle," the company's official name for Cheeto dust, according to a news release from Cheetos.
Fire Damages Easter Island Statues, Art Writer Grace Glueck Dies at 96, and More: Morning Links for October 10, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT. In a tough break for fans of Johannes Vermeer, the National Gallery of Art said on Friday that, after high-tech study, it has determined that its painting Girl With a Flute (ca. 1669/1675) is not the work of the 17th-century Dutchman, as it had previously believed, Zachary Small reports in the New York Times . While closed during the pandemic, the Washington, D.C., institution examined the portrait using “microscopic pigment analysis and advanced imaging technology,” per the Times, as part of a Vermeer exhibition (recently previewed by ARTnews) that just opened. The work’s maker may have been someone...
Comments / 0