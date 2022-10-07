ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Finland pedestrian bridge demolished, Bigelow Boulevard reopens

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 10/8/22 6:30 p.m. The City of Pittsburgh said Bigelow Boulevard has reopened after the demolition of the Finland pedestrian bridge. “I am incredibly thankful and proud of the team from DOMI and our partners at PENNDOT who came together quickly and efficiently in order to keep our residents safe and re-open this critical piece of our infrastructure,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I would also like to thank the contractor Mele & Mele for their quick work in helping us re-open Bigelow Blvd as quickly and as safely as possible.”
South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use

Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business

During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
Helping families find closure: Dive team searches for information on missing person cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Specializing in cold cases that involve missing people and missing vehicles, Doug Bishop and Jacon Grubbs travel across the United States to bring families with missing loved ones, answers. "This makes the 26th case we were able to bring answers to in two years," Bishop said. The pair zeroed in on two local missing persons cases here in Pittsburgh and have been using sonar technology in the Allegheny River in hopes to find clues. "We were in the area working the 70-year-old Janet Walsh missing out of Shaler Township," Bishop said. "A little bit over a year ago...
33 Unique Date Night Ideas in Pittsburgh, Pa.

While the typical date might be dinner and a movie, you don’t have to look far to find unique date night ideas in Pittsburgh. This guide will get you started on a list of extraordinary things to do in Pittsburgh you may have missed or overlooked in your search for date night ideas. Whether this is a first date where you’re looking to make the perfect first impression or you want to knock the socks off the love of your life, these are among the top unusual date ideas in Pittsburgh to consider.
New Kensington man sheltered in his Steelers bar in Florida when Ian hit

PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
Coroner called to crash scene in Beaver County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed police were called to an accident that happened on Old Brodhead Road in Beaver County. The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday evening. The coroner was called just before 9 p.m. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this...
