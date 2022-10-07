Read full article on original website
Storage unit behind Joesph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport catches fire
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa — Fire crews responded to a fire at Joesph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport early this morning. According to Fayette County 911, the fire broke out in a storage unit behind the airport. Smoke was seen billowing from the storage unit. No one was hurt in the blaze.
Emergency crews recover body and car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews recovered a man’s body and a car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, police say. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police, fire and medics were at North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue. Crews worked near the portion of the river...
wtae.com
Butler County business owner, father remembered by loved ones after being found in Allegheny River Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Family and friends are remembering the life of Tod DiMinno, a well-known business owner in Butler County. His partner of 13 years, Krista Burton, described DiMinno as a special person who cared deeply about others. DiMinno, of Harmony, was 54 years old. After he was pulled from...
Finland pedestrian bridge demolished, Bigelow Boulevard reopens
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 10/8/22 6:30 p.m. The City of Pittsburgh said Bigelow Boulevard has reopened after the demolition of the Finland pedestrian bridge. “I am incredibly thankful and proud of the team from DOMI and our partners at PENNDOT who came together quickly and efficiently in order to keep our residents safe and re-open this critical piece of our infrastructure,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I would also like to thank the contractor Mele & Mele for their quick work in helping us re-open Bigelow Blvd as quickly and as safely as possible.”
Pittsburgh tears down pedestrian bridge over Bigelow Boulevard after crane boom strikes it
A crane boom struck a pedestrian bridge in Pittsburgh on Friday, warping a metal beam of the bridge and causing closures of Bigelow Boulevard in both directions. The closure could last at least a week. Maria Montaño, spokeswoman for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, said the Finland Street pedestrian bridge will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Take Bigelow': Boulevard is open after emergency removal of pedestrian bridge
You can take Bigelow again. Bigelow Boulevard in Pittsburgh is moving in both directions on Saturday after crews completed the emergency demolition of the Finland Pedestrian bridge. The pedestrian bridge was struck by a crane boom, warping a metal beam of the bridge, on Friday and caused the closures of...
South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
Drive-through food distribution open to Alle-Kiski Valley residents
Tarentum resident Rayann Urbanski plucked large bundles of kale from boxes outside Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer and placed them in more than 300 vehicles waiting in line at a recent drive-through food distribution. “Everyone seems to really appreciate the help,” said Urbanski, a Highlands and Pitt grad who now works...
Grant awarded for design of bike trail through Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum
Penn Hills was recently granted a $1.173 million grant through the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County’s Trail Development Fund to design and engineer a multi-municipality bike and walking trail. The project, dubbed the VOPP Trail – Verona, Oakmont, Penn Hills and Plum - is a proposed 13.4 mile stretch...
cranberryeagle.com
Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use
Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
Body of missing man found in western Pa. river: reports
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
rmusentrymedia.com
BREAKING: Robert Morris receives historic gift to Rename The School of Business
During the inauguration of President Dr. Michelle Patrick on Friday, Robert Morris University announced a historic gift thus renaming its School of Business. Patrick spoke on the significance of the donation, “This is a transformational gift to the university and it is the largest personal gift that we have ever received and it is going to make us soar into the next century and will affect every student’s life here at Robert Morris in a positive way.”
WPXI
PHOTOS: Westmoreland County community holds search party for missing man
PHOTOS: Westmoreland County community holds search party for missing man Community members in Westmoreland County held a search party today for a man who has been missing for almost a month. (WPXI/WPXI)
Belmont County construction worker killed after fall from Parkway East in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A construction worker from Bridgeport, Ohio died Friday morning after being thrown from a bucket truck in a construction zone on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh, according to WTAE in Pittsburgh. Derek Cronk, 41, of Bridgeport, died in the accident which happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities said a tractor-trailer hit […]
WJAC TV
Wife calls for answers after husband falls into Johnstown flood channel, dies
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. 6 News spoke with some of...
West Mifflin police looking to identify man in connection to ongoing case
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man connected to an open investigation. According to police, they need help identifying a man seen in surveillance footage. Because the case is open, police said they cannot release more information at...
Helping families find closure: Dive team searches for information on missing person cases
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Specializing in cold cases that involve missing people and missing vehicles, Doug Bishop and Jacon Grubbs travel across the United States to bring families with missing loved ones, answers. "This makes the 26th case we were able to bring answers to in two years," Bishop said. The pair zeroed in on two local missing persons cases here in Pittsburgh and have been using sonar technology in the Allegheny River in hopes to find clues. "We were in the area working the 70-year-old Janet Walsh missing out of Shaler Township," Bishop said. "A little bit over a year ago...
cohaitungchi.com
33 Unique Date Night Ideas in Pittsburgh, Pa.
While the typical date might be dinner and a movie, you don’t have to look far to find unique date night ideas in Pittsburgh. This guide will get you started on a list of extraordinary things to do in Pittsburgh you may have missed or overlooked in your search for date night ideas. Whether this is a first date where you’re looking to make the perfect first impression or you want to knock the socks off the love of your life, these are among the top unusual date ideas in Pittsburgh to consider.
wtae.com
New Kensington man sheltered in his Steelers bar in Florida when Ian hit
PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
CBS News
Coroner called to crash scene in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beaver County 911 dispatchers confirmed police were called to an accident that happened on Old Brodhead Road in Beaver County. The accident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday evening. The coroner was called just before 9 p.m. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this...
