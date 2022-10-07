ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Out-of-State Patients Surge at Asheville Clinic As Nearby States Ban, Restrict Abortions

Written by Barbara Durr, Asheville Watchdog. More than half of the patients seeking abortion care at Asheville’s Planned Parenthood clinic are now coming from out of state, as nearby states move to ban or restrict the procedure in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that struck down the constitutional right to abortion, according to Planned Parenthood officials.
City Council & the Jones Park Situation

Asheville – The Asheville City Council unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Asheville City Board of Education and Buncombe County for the rebuilding of Jones Park with money donated by private citizens. The old playground equipment had been demolished over safety concerns, and, in the words of City Attorney Brad Branham, “citizens rallied and fundraised.”
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
Government
Business owners say I-26 headaches lead to drops in potential agritourism

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Nearly 130,000 vehicles travel Interstate 26 every day. According to the NCDOT, 74,000 vehicles use the corridor near Interstate 40, while around 56,000 vehicles use the one near U.S. Highway 64. As they continue widening the four-lane highway, some business owners who depend on fall tourism...
Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area

BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
Roads Less Traveled: NC Highway 28

Highway 28 in North Carolina is, without a doubt, one of my favorite drives in our region. The multiple, easy-access waterfalls and gorgeous scenery make it a great trip any time of year, but particularly in the fall. As we rush quickly into the peak of fall leaf season, this is a great time to take a hop, skip, and jump north and check out this scenic route.
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

While sweet potatoes are typically available year round, we’re starting to see more vendors bring the root crop to markets as we make our way into fall!. The mild, sweet flavor of this vegetable pairs wonderfully with autumnal warming spices like ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves, making it a perfect seasonal comfort food. You can find sweet potatoes from Ten Mile Farm (Asheville City Market), Highgate Farm (River Arts District, West Asheville, and Black Mountain markets), and more growers in the coming weeks!
Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County

INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma

In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
Officers investigating after reported shootout in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that were reported early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of Patton Ave. around 1:30 a.m. after someone reported the gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a car hit by at least...
