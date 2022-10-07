Read full article on original website
asheville.com
Woodfin Community Town Hall With Buncombe County Commissioner Terri Wells Set for Tuesday, Oct. 11th
Join Commissioner Terri Wells as she shares updates about the current county budget, policies, and bond referendums, answers your questions, and learns about the issues most important to you. The town hall will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6 pm to 7 pm, at the Woodfin Community Center, located...
asheville.com
Out-of-State Patients Surge at Asheville Clinic As Nearby States Ban, Restrict Abortions
Written by Barbara Durr, Asheville Watchdog. More than half of the patients seeking abortion care at Asheville’s Planned Parenthood clinic are now coming from out of state, as nearby states move to ban or restrict the procedure in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that struck down the constitutional right to abortion, according to Planned Parenthood officials.
tribpapers.com
City Council & the Jones Park Situation
Asheville – The Asheville City Council unanimously approved entering into an interlocal agreement with the Asheville City Board of Education and Buncombe County for the rebuilding of Jones Park with money donated by private citizens. The old playground equipment had been demolished over safety concerns, and, in the words of City Attorney Brad Branham, “citizens rallied and fundraised.”
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
WLOS.com
Council on Aging 'day of older persons' event highlights need for resources for seniors
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After postponing the event for a week due to weather-related concerns, the Council on Aging for Henderson County hosted its first annual International day of Older Persons event Saturday, Oct. 8. For five hours, senior citizens and other community members gathered at Guidon Brewery for...
my40.tv
'We wanted to be involved': Construction begins on BeLoved Asheville's tiny home village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After more than a year of planning and preparations, hammers are pounding and saws are buzzing in East Asheville. That was the sight Friday, Oct. 7 -- of a new project for extremely affordable housing. BeLoved Asheville is behind the 12 tiny home village off...
WYFF4.com
Business owners say I-26 headaches lead to drops in potential agritourism
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — Nearly 130,000 vehicles travel Interstate 26 every day. According to the NCDOT, 74,000 vehicles use the corridor near Interstate 40, while around 56,000 vehicles use the one near U.S. Highway 64. As they continue widening the four-lane highway, some business owners who depend on fall tourism...
my40.tv
Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area
BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this Halloween
There are lots of things to consider when deciding where to head this Halloween. From fall festivals to spooky events and even a haunted hotel, here is one of the absolute best towns to head to if you're looking for a unique Halloween weekend. Keep reading to learn more.
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: NC Highway 28
Highway 28 in North Carolina is, without a doubt, one of my favorite drives in our region. The multiple, easy-access waterfalls and gorgeous scenery make it a great trip any time of year, but particularly in the fall. As we rush quickly into the peak of fall leaf season, this is a great time to take a hop, skip, and jump north and check out this scenic route.
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
‘Nothing like it’: NC mansion on the market for $30M
The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
my40.tv
Police seek information on 3 separate reports of gunfire that took place in same area
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Forest City police are seeking the community's help with information related to multiple incidents of gunfire that took place in the same area in less than a month. The Forest City Police Department has responded to three reported incidents of gunfire in a span...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
asheville.com
Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week
While sweet potatoes are typically available year round, we’re starting to see more vendors bring the root crop to markets as we make our way into fall!. The mild, sweet flavor of this vegetable pairs wonderfully with autumnal warming spices like ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves, making it a perfect seasonal comfort food. You can find sweet potatoes from Ten Mile Farm (Asheville City Market), Highgate Farm (River Arts District, West Asheville, and Black Mountain markets), and more growers in the coming weeks!
FOX Carolina
Coroner responding to scene in Spartanburg County
INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a scene on Bobo Drive. Dispatch said the call came in at around 7:46 p.m. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Inman Police are also investigating this scene. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
biltmorebeacon.com
Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma
In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after reported shootout in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating gunshots that were reported early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to the 1000 block of Patton Ave. around 1:30 a.m. after someone reported the gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a car hit by at least...
