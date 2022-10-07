ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quavo & Takeoff Perform ‘Nothing Changed’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Quavo and Takeoff delivered their first album as a duo, Only Built For Infinity Links last night. Two thirds of the Migos are moving on as a duo without Offset but the chemistry is still strong. On Thursday night, Unc & Phew also landed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the focus single ‘Nothing Changed’ for the audience. Watch it below.
Jermaine Dupri Confirms So So Def vs. Bad Boy VERZUZ is Taking Place

A So So Def vs. Bad Boy VERZUZ battle is really happening, it seems. In August, Diddy did a few Instagram Live sessions with some of his industry friends like Mary J. Blige, Timbaland, and Tory Lanez to discuss the current state of R&B. One of his calls was with Jermaine Dupri where he said he was up to doing a battle but not connected with VERZUZ since the platform (Triller) has has been sued by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz over missed payments.
