Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
Lil Baby & Nicki Minaj Appear In ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Trailer
On October 28th, the sequel to Call of Duty’s 2019 game Modern Warfare drops, not to be confused with 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. In a new trailer for the game, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj and more appear. It does just seem like this will be a marketing thing...
hiphop-n-more.com
Quavo & Takeoff Perform ‘Nothing Changed’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Quavo and Takeoff delivered their first album as a duo, Only Built For Infinity Links last night. Two thirds of the Migos are moving on as a duo without Offset but the chemistry is still strong. On Thursday night, Unc & Phew also landed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the focus single ‘Nothing Changed’ for the audience. Watch it below.
hiphop-n-more.com
Jermaine Dupri Confirms So So Def vs. Bad Boy VERZUZ is Taking Place
A So So Def vs. Bad Boy VERZUZ battle is really happening, it seems. In August, Diddy did a few Instagram Live sessions with some of his industry friends like Mary J. Blige, Timbaland, and Tory Lanez to discuss the current state of R&B. One of his calls was with Jermaine Dupri where he said he was up to doing a battle but not connected with VERZUZ since the platform (Triller) has has been sued by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz over missed payments.
Comments / 0