“Bodes well”- Manchester United legend praises Chelsea manager for fielding 7 English players in Champions League clash

Sarina Wiegman is proud of her 'powerful' squad for their 'Let Girls Play' campaign as she says it's 'incredible' to see them raise awareness on such an important topic
England manager Sarina Wiegman praised her 'powerful' players for raising the issue of girls not having equal access to sport and football in their school and community. England's friendly with the Czech Republic was dedicated to 'Let Girls Play', the FA's campaign for every girl to have the same opportunity to take part in physical education as boys.
