Real Madrid’s stadium to host 2030 FIFA World Cup final if Spain, Portugal, and Ukraine win hosting rights: Reports

ESPN
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 700 club goals
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached 700 club career goals after scoring in Manchester United's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday. Ronaldo's 700 goals have come in 944 games for Sporting Lisbon, United, Real Madrid and Juventus. - Dawson: Ronaldo proves worth to United with Everton winner. - Stream on...
MLS・
Yardbarker
French Press Reveals Injury Lionel Messi Sustained Against Benfica
Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-1 draw against Benfica On Wednesday at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica due to an injury, leading many to speculate what had occurred. After the match, manager Christophe Galtier downplayed any serious talk about a severe injury leading to Messi’s exit...
Euro 2024 qualifiers: England given Italy rematch, Ireland face daunting group
The draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers has thrown up a repeat of the 2020 final, with Italy facing England in Group C. There were gasps at the Festhalle in Frankfurt as the former Germany striker Karl-Heinz Riedle pulled England’s name out of the second pot of seeds. On paper, it is England’s toughest qualifying group in more than two decades, with Ukraine and North Macedonia also contesting the two available places at the finals in Germany. Malta complete the five-team group.
Euro 2028 qualifying groups capped at five teams as Nations League expands
Men’s European Championship qualifying groups are set to be capped at no more than five teams for the 2028 tournament onwards, with more matches set to be introduced in the Nations League.The PA news agency understands the proposals were presented to national association chiefs at a UEFA meeting in Frankfurt on Saturday.Officials also heard a proposal to introduce a Women’s Nations League competition from next year, to run in conjunction with qualification for the 2025 Women’s Euro.It looks certain now that the men’s Euro in 2028 – which the UK and Ireland are bidding to host – will still be...
Manchester United report: David Beckham offers Cristiano Ronaldo Old Trafford exit
Manchester United are said to be open to offloading Ronaldo in the January transfer window – could Beckham's Inter Miami be a possible destination for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner?
MLS・
CBS Sports
Fans start petitions to get Manchester City's Erling Haaland banned for scoring too many goals
Manchester City star Erling Haaland has dominated the English Premier League so far this season. In fact, he's been so dominant that fans are starting petitions to get him banned from playing. Haaland has scored a mind-boggling 14 goals in just eight Premier League matches for Manchester City in the...
nationalinterest.org
Belarus Panics Over Alleged U.S.-Poland Nuclear Proposal
Although the U.S. government has not expanded its nuclear arsenal in Europe in recent years, it has continued to station its missiles in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey under pre-existing nuclear-sharing agreements. President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus claimed on Thursday that he regarded a proposed agreement between Poland...
ESPN
Rooney on Ronaldo's Man United woe: He must be patient
Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney urged Cristiano Ronaldo to remain patient and make the most of the opportunities that come his way as the Portugal international looks to work his way back into the Premier League club's first team. Ronaldo, in his second spell at United, has started only...
Kylian Mbappe knocks Lionel Messi off top of Forbes' soccer rich list
Ever since he led France to glory at the 2018 World Cup, Kylian Mbappe has been anointed as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's eventual successor on the pitch.
Barcelona needs to beat Inter to avoid another early exit
Barcelona could be on the verge of another humiliating group-stage exit from the Champions League
BBC
Euro 2024 draw: NI to face Danes and Finns with Republic in with Dutch and France
Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 group opposition will include Denmark, Finland and Slovenia with the Republic of Ireland handed a tough draw as they face France and the Netherlands. Ian Baraclough's NI side are in one of the six-team groups with Kazakhstan and San Marino also in Group H. Stephen Kenny's...
Euro 2024 qualifying draw – as it happened
England were reunited with Italy, Scotland will face Spain and Norway – but it was a nightmare draw for the Republic of Ireland
Ismael Bennacer FIFA 23: How to Complete the Road to the Knockouts SBC
Ismael Bennacer FIFA 23 Road to the Knockouts SBC is now live during the UEFA themed promotion. Road to the Knockouts celebrates players at clubs competing in UEFA competitions. Those competitions include the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League. Players receive upgraded items and then have the chance to upgrade twice depending on two stipulations. If the player's team wins two of their three remaining group stage games in their UEFA competition, they'll receive an upgrade. If the team also advances to the knockout stage, the player will receive another upgrade.
France 24
Euro 2024 qualifiers: Defending champions Italy to again face England
Defending champions Italy will face England in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, a repeat of last year's tournament final, following the draw on Sunday in Frankfurt's Festhalle. The Italians, who beat England 3-2 on penalties at London's Wembley stadium in 2021 to lift the trophy, will also play North Macedonia,...
Paulo Dybala could miss the 2022 World Cup after sustaining freak injury during AS Roma's victory over Lecce... with Jose Mourinho claiming it will be 'difficult' for the Argentina forward to return before 2023
Paulo Dybala could miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after suffering a serious injury in AS Roma's 2-1 home win over Lecce. Dybala was substituted straight after scoring the winning penalty in the 48th minute, leaving the pitch with what appeared to be a muscle problem. Medical staff were...
Yardbarker
Manchester United star reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is questioning his tactics
Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly ‘furious’ with Erik ten Hag and is beginning to heavily question his tactics. Ronaldo has struggled to cement a regular place in the Manchester United squad so far this season. The Portuguese veteran missed the majority of pre-season and has failed to perform during the odd cameo performance this campaign.
Ex-Arsenal star Lacazette will be hauled in for Lyon showdown talks after he gives awkward answer about manager’s future
EX-ARSENAL captain Alexandre Lacazette is set to be hauled in for crunch showdown talks with Lyon. The Frenchman re-joined the Ligue 1 side in the summer after leaving Arsenal on a free transfer. However, just a few months after joining his future already looks bleak. Manager Peter Bosz revealed he...
PSG’s Qatari owners agree deal for minority stake in Braga
PARIS (AP) — The Qatari owner of Paris Saint-Germain agreed a deal Monday to take a minority stake in Portuguese club Braga. Qatar Sports Investments said an agreement to buy almost 22% of shares in the 101-year-old club was declared to Portuguese financial authorities, and the deal should be completed within months.
England drawn against Wembley final conquerors Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying
England have been drawn to face European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024.Italy beat Gareth Southgate’s team on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and conquered them again 1-0 in the Nations League last month.The Three Lions will also face Ukraine, who they beat in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.🇮🇹🏴The #ThreeLions have been placed in Group C for #EURO2024 qualifying, alongside Italy. pic.twitter.com/nLCaO6eRJN— England (@England) October 9, 2022Scotland, aiming to qualify for a second successive Euros, have been drawn against three-time European champions Spain in Group A, along with Erling Haaland’s...
BBC
BBC Sport Africa TV: Recently-retired John Mikel Obi reflects on his career
Recently-retired star John Mikel Obi reflects on his club and international career in the latest episode of BBC Sport Africa. At club level, he won the Champions League, Europa League, two Premier Leagues, two League Cups and four FA Cups in an 11-year spell with Chelsea. Internationally, he lifted the...
