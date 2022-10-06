ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digging into Minnesota's peat, an underappreciated climate superhero

Colin Tucker slid on rubber waders, hoisted a 50 pound pack stuffed with carbon dioxide and methane analyzers and other heavy scientific monitoring equipment, and prepared to trudge through a mucky bog in northern Minnesota. It is home to a key ingredient in the world’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
L'etoile du Gourd! Massive Minnesota pumpkin squashes U.S. record

A horticulture teacher from Anoka County set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger of Nowthen set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Warm start to the week, then chilly temps later; thunderstorm chance Tuesday evening

It was good leaf-peeping weather across most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin this weekend. Twin Cities high temperatures (measured at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport) were 64 degrees on Saturday and 69 degrees Sunday afternoon. Our average Twin Cities high is 62 degrees this time of year. High temps will continue to trend upward the next couple of days.
Three rising music stars talk Minnesota music, concerts and what's next

Minnesota has produced many music legends, from Prince to The Replacements to Bob Dylan. Who's next?. Coming up at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, MPR News host Angela Davis talks with three rising stars on the Twin Cities music scene: hip-hop artist Nur-D; singer, songwriter and dancer XINA; and indie-pop musician Miloe.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MPCA settles lawsuit with longtime employee who raised petroleum complaints

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has settled a lawsuit filed by a former employee who raised concerns about how the agency handles petroleum leak sites. Mark Toso resigned last year after nearly 30 years at the MPCA. He spent the last decade as a hydrologist in the petroleum remediation program, which is responsible for investigating, evaluating and removing risks from petroleum releases from storage tanks.
