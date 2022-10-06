ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 1

Related
Healthline

Lung (Pulmonary) Nodules: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Lung nodules are small masses that grow inside the lungs. They’re very common, and at least. aren’t cancerous. They’re often found incidentally during chest imaging for an unrelated issue. Long nodules are found on about. 0.1% to 0.2%. of X-rays and 13% of computed tomography (CT) scans...
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Research Discovers New Techniques in Kidney Stones Treatment

Researchers unveiled new techniques for treating kidney stones. The study employs the use of two ultrasound technologies to remove. The National Kidney Foundation explained that over half a million individuals report to emergency rooms for stones in the kidney, noting that one in ten individuals may have kidney stones, showing risks of 9% for women and 11% for males. In the United States, the report revealed that kidney stones prevalence from 2013 to 2014 was recorded at 10%
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

What Your Mucus Says About Your Health

You might think of mucus – the runny, goopy, or gummy stuff you sneeze out, sniff in, and cough up – as something pesky you never seem to have a tissue for. It might not be sexy, but mucus is one of your body’s biggest defenders. This...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidney Stones#Insurance#Kidneys#Ct Scans#Diseases#Linus Kidney Disease#General Health#Kub
Medical News Today

What to know about Botox for TMJ dysfunction

TMJ disorders (TMDs) can cause jaw pain, headaches, and other symptoms. Conservative interventions are the. , as they can often relieve the symptoms. For some people, though, TMD symptoms continue to be painful and disabling. Botox for TMJ dysfunction can help paralyze some of the muscles involved, reducing pain and...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
survivornet.com

Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms

John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POPSUGAR

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
HEALTH
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy