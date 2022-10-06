ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tsusports.com

Volleyball Falls Twice In SWAC Cluster Opener On Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – TSU dropped a pair of 3-1 volleyball matches to Alabama State and Jackson State on the first day of the 2022 SWAC Cluster on the campus of Alabama State. ASU claimed a 12-3 lead to start set one which TSU would never recover from as they fell 25-12. Set two saw TSU claim an early 4-2 lead but ASU went on a 5-0 run to lead 7-4 and eventually pushed its lead to 13-8. A Janiya Chapman kill followed by a TSU block assist and ASU error closed the gap to 13-11 but ASU answered with four of the next five points scored to lead 17-12. The deficit grew to 19-14 until TSU woke up as Jada Hall added two kills en route to an 11-4 surge which turned the set back in TSU's favor as they won 25-23. TSU took the momentum gained and led 5-2 to begin set three and eventually led 8-6 but ASU went on a 10-3 surge to lead 16-11. TSU closed the gap to 18-14 after a Brea Rutledge and Kourtni Collier assisted block but ASU scored four straight for a 22-14 lead. TSU fought back with a 6-2 run to trail 24-20 but ASU closed out the set with a point for the 25-20 win.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tsusports.com

De La Fuente Leads Bowling Team In 2022 Season Opener

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Cassie De La Fuente finished in the top 10 as the TSU bowling team opened the 2022 season at the Rattler Classic this past weekend. The Tigers opened Baker Match play with a loss to Jackson State but rebounded with consecutive wins over Grambling State and Florida A&M. They couldn't keep the momentum after falling to Emmanuel College and Southern in the final two matches.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy