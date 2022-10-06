MONTGOMERY, Ala. – TSU dropped a pair of 3-1 volleyball matches to Alabama State and Jackson State on the first day of the 2022 SWAC Cluster on the campus of Alabama State. ASU claimed a 12-3 lead to start set one which TSU would never recover from as they fell 25-12. Set two saw TSU claim an early 4-2 lead but ASU went on a 5-0 run to lead 7-4 and eventually pushed its lead to 13-8. A Janiya Chapman kill followed by a TSU block assist and ASU error closed the gap to 13-11 but ASU answered with four of the next five points scored to lead 17-12. The deficit grew to 19-14 until TSU woke up as Jada Hall added two kills en route to an 11-4 surge which turned the set back in TSU's favor as they won 25-23. TSU took the momentum gained and led 5-2 to begin set three and eventually led 8-6 but ASU went on a 10-3 surge to lead 16-11. TSU closed the gap to 18-14 after a Brea Rutledge and Kourtni Collier assisted block but ASU scored four straight for a 22-14 lead. TSU fought back with a 6-2 run to trail 24-20 but ASU closed out the set with a point for the 25-20 win.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO