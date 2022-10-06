LinkedIn Corporation has moved to dismiss a suit brought by a member who argued that the platform made it unduly difficult for her to end her “Premium” subscription after taking advantage of a free trial period. In its defense, LinkedIn said that the problems complained of do not rise to an Oregon Automatic Renewal Law (ARL), Free Offer Law (FOL), or unfair trade practices law violation, and instead “seek[] to impose hyper-technical requirements.”

OREGON STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO