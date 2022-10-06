ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPML: Social Media Product Liability Suits Against Meta, Snap, TikTok and YouTube to Proceed in N.D. Cal.

An order issued by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation (JPML) late last week consolidated more than two dozen actions pending across the country accusing various social media platform operators of causing harm to adolescent users. The product liability-theory cases, which level allegations at Meta Platforms, Snap, TikTok, and YouTube, will now proceed in the Northern District of California before Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.
Oil Cos. Escape Price Fixing Suit

District Judge Jinsook Ohta issued an order finding that the class actions brought by gas station operator Persian Gulf failed to meet the evidence requirement to warrant a jury’s time and consideration. He ruled that while the eight California oil refineries did act pursuant to “oligopolistic self-interest,” it is only illegal to act pursuant to a conspiracy.
LinkedIn Moves to Dismiss Oregon Subscription Renewal Law Class Action

LinkedIn Corporation has moved to dismiss a suit brought by a member who argued that the platform made it unduly difficult for her to end her “Premium” subscription after taking advantage of a free trial period. In its defense, LinkedIn said that the problems complained of do not rise to an Oregon Automatic Renewal Law (ARL), Free Offer Law (FOL), or unfair trade practices law violation, and instead “seek[] to impose hyper-technical requirements.”
