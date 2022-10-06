Read full article on original website
Related
WTHR
HOWEY: Many Hoosier Republicans refusing to debate
INDIANAPOLIS — In 2019, Republican General Assembly leaders declined to pass legislation that would have created an independent redistricting commission. In 2021, they drew congressional and legislative maps that burnished the lop-sided GOP advantage that has them controlling 71 of the 100 House seats and 39 of the 50 Senate districts.
WNDU
Republicans double down on SJC clerk investigation resolution, Democrats have their own concerns
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph County are calling for further investigation into Democratic Clerk Rita Glenn, who’s accused of violating election laws. St. Joseph County Commissioners passed a resolution this week 2-1 for a third party to investigate, despite a state police investigation already being underway. Derek Dieter voted against it.
newsfromthestates.com
Is Indiana welcoming to immigrants?
As Gov. Eric Holcomb makes trips abroad to attract economic development, advocates at home criticize Indiana for not doing enough to be welcoming to immigrants. (Photo from Gov. Eric Holcomb's Twitter) As Gov. Eric Holcomb participates on another international economic development trip this year, advocates at home wonder whether Indiana...
sbadamsthetower.com
The Impact of Indiana House Bill 1296
On July 1, 2022, Indiana House Bill 1296 went into effect, deeming it no longer necessary to obtain a permit nor license to carry a handgun in Indiana. In the course of the three months since this bill was passed, there have been eight mass shootings in Indiana, as well as local incidents involving firearms. It’s time for reform.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jennifer-Ruth Green’s Surprising Flight Plan to Win in a Democratic District
This Black conservative woman has a shot to flip a seat in Indiana that has voted Democratic for nearly a century.
hometownnewsnow.com
Investigation of St. Joseph County Clerk Heats Up
(St. Joseph County, IN) - An investigation into possible election tampering in St. Joseph County now involves multiple levels of authority. In July, the Indiana State Police confirmed that they were investigating St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn for not properly securing a ballot storage room. Republican Party leaders allege that Glenn, a Democrat, had distributed multiple keys to a ballot storage area without their knowledge. State law calls for a two-lock system overseen by one representative of each political party.
WISH-TV
Election officials report no issues following voting machine test
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election officials in Indiana’s most populous county on Friday said voters can be confident their ballots will be counted properly following a series of tests. Election staff tested a random sample of voting machines, including tabulators, at Marion County’s election service center Friday morning. State...
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
RELATED PEOPLE
bcdemocrat.com
History and technology create success: Wagler Dairy prioritizes cows’ health and the environment
Wagler Dairy and Nutrient Management Partners were recently honored at the Indiana State Fair as featured farmers, a program sponsored by Corteva Agriscience. “It’s about stewardship and the fact that every job on the farm includes details and a purpose,” Sarah Wagler said. Founded in 1950 by Henry...
Fox 59
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
WLFI.com
INDOT announces part of U.S. 52 will be restricted to one lane
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some road restrictions coming to U.S. 52 near Primary Products Ingredients Americas, formerly known as Tate and Lyle. The restrictions are meant to be a part of a large bridge replacement project over Indian Creek in West...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Kelsay Farms talks upcoming holiday activities
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday morning, Daybreak highlights a local company with partners at Indiana Grown. Josie and Amy Kelsay from “Kelsay Farms” joined Daybreak to talk about the farm’s history, and the activities they have to offer this fall season. The farm goes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana man gets 65-year sentence for abusing, starving 12-year-old son to death
By the time of his death in 2019, the 12-year-old was the size of a typical 4-year-old and had been punched, slapped, kicked, shocked with a dog collar and chained up by his father and stepmother, the judge said.
Terrifying and Ruthless Indiana Female Serial Killer Used Poison to Kill and Pigs to Hide Victims
Throughout history, stories of serial killers have frightened us and intrigued us, all at the same time. They invade our sleep in our nightmares and also pull us to learn more about why they would do such terrible things. In the Netflix series Dahmer, we are reliving the horror or...
Comments / 0