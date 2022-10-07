Read full article on original website
Related
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
Best magnesium supplement 2022: Boost energy and aid restful sleep
The best magnesium supplement can offer a number of health benefits. Our bodies need magnesium in order to carry out the functioning of over 300 enzymes, with 90% of total body magnesium being contained in the muscles and bones. In an ideal world, we’d get most of our magnesium from...
ahchealthenews.com
If you’re hovering above the toilet, it’s time to stop
We’re all guilty of taking one look at a public bathroom toilet seat and deciding not to sit down. But experts say opting to hover over that toilet seat can cause real problems in the long run. “Many of us take urination and defecation for granted and are not...
This Hair Oil With Over 18,000 Positive Ratings Grows Back ‘Super Silky’ Locks Within a Week — It's $8 Ahead of October Prime Day
Sometimes our hair needs a reset button. When it comes to issues like hair loss or dryness, our locks will always need a helping hand. Luckily, there’s a hair oil on Amazon that cures exactly that and then some. It has more than 18,000 reviews with shoppers wholeheartedly agreeing it delivers thicker and healthier hair. Best part? It’s discounted at just $8 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, and is just one of the many marked-down hair care products you’ll want to snag in anticipation of the huge sale event happening on October 11 and 12. The Wild Growth hair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Healthline
Can COVID-19 Affect Your Voice?
Laryngitis is an inflammation of the larynx, the area that houses your vocal cords. A common side effect of laryngitis is hoarseness, which changes the quality and character of your voice. Some case reports and studies have found that COVID-19 can cause laryngitis and change how your voice sounds. While...
Comments / 0