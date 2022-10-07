Read full article on original website
'People are tired of the extremism': Dem candidate running to unseat Stefanik
Matt Castelli is a former CIA officer and former Counterterrorism Director at the National Security Council, and he's a Democratic congressional candidate in New York's 21st District, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss why he's running to unseat Elise Stefanik.Oct. 10, 2022.
Tuberville’s talking points on crime move in a racist direction
Ordinarily, when Sen. Tommy Tuberville generates national headlines, it’s because he’s said something foolish about subjects he really ought to know. Shortly after getting elected nearly two years ago, for example, the Alabama Republican flubbed the basics of World War II. The former college football coach also struggled with how recent presidential elections have been resolved.
Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course
Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
Trump news - live: Trump claims Bill Clinton lost nuclear codes as Mar-a-Lago papers lawyer works with DoJ
Christina Bobb, the attorney for Donald Trump who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors. She reportedly spoke with investigators on Friday. The attorney is also believed to have provided...
President Biden’s 'Armageddon' comment in context
NBC Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss gives some valuable context to President Biden’s “Armageddon” comment. While the Cuban Missile Crisis was a far more dangerous moment for the U.S, parallels do exist.Oct. 9, 2022.
Mark Murray: Republicans overcoming ‘fundamental’ abortion issue to support Walker is 'jarring'
NBC's Mark Murray, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, and former Obama White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to assess the continued Republican support for Herschel Walker despite the allegations against him involving the “fundamental Republican issue” of abortion. Mark Murray says it’s “jarring” to see Republicans overcoming their beliefs about abortion, which apply not only to their “own personal lives but what others should do,” to say “even if it did happen, we’re still supporting Herschel Walker.” He notes that the support of that decision “has a lot of Democrats asking, 'Well, if that choice was good for Herschel Walker, why isn't that choice good for millions of Americans?’”Oct. 10, 2022.
On infrastructure hypocrisy, Biden has some fun at GOP’s expense
Over the past year or so, several congressional Republicans have tried to take credit for infrastructure projects they voted against, hoping voters wouldn’t know the difference. CNN ran a report late last week on a related, but not identical, phenomenon: GOP lawmakers who denounced the bipartisan infrastructure package but who now want money from the initiative spent in their states and districts.
Rep. Cheney: Jan. 6 panel still discussing criminal referrals
The Jan. 6 Committee has just over two months left to decide whether to recommend charges against former President Trump and his enablers. Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for The Guardian, and MSNBC Legal Analyst Lisa Rubin discuss which way the committee is leaning and why Trump is making a “Hail Mary” appeal to the Supreme Court about the Mar-a-Lago documents.Oct. 9, 2022.
New twist in Herschel Walker abortion scandal
A new report shows Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker urged his ex-girlfriend to have a second abortion after allegedly paying for the first one. Meantime, the Justice Department tells Trump’s legal team it suspects he still has some documents. Plus, a Georgia prosecutor is seeking testimony from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in the 2020 election probe. And as the first week of testimony wraps in the Oath Keepers sedition trial, the jury learns the group’s leader urged the former President to invoke the Insurrection Act.Oct. 8, 2022.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) says Ginni Thomas may be featured in upcoming Jan 6 committee hearing
January 6 committee member Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) discusses the committee’s upcoming hearing this week, her takeaways from Ginni Thomas’s interview with the committee, and their plans to make criminal referrals as the hearings conclude. Oct. 9, 2022.
Biden touts CHIPS Act ahead of the midterms
This week, President Biden touted how his legislative win with the CHIPS Act is impacting people’s lives. He visited IBM’s upstate New York facility as they announced a $20 Billion investment there, a direct result of the CHIPS Act. New York Rep. Pat Ryan was there with the president and told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin how important President Biden’s support is ahead of the midterm elections.Oct. 9, 2022.
Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson has ‘dangerous positions’ and ‘can’t be trusted’
Moments after finishing his first Senate campaign debate against incumbent GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Johnson now walking back previous comments supporting a nationwide abortion ban and Johnson’s plans to cut Social Security and Medicare.Oct. 8, 2022.
Trump's Supreme Court gambit isn't frivolous. Why it will likely fail anyway.
The latest twist in the Mar-a-Lago affair came last Tuesday, when former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to step into the ongoing litigation over the documents seized by the FBI during its Aug. 8 search. It would be easy to assume that Trump is asking the Supreme Court, three of the nine justices of which he appointed, to side with him and issue some kind of ruling that prevents the Justice Department from continuing to investigate whether classified documents were mishandled.
Why a Trump lawyer spoke to investigators in the Mar-a-Lago case
In a normal political controversy, a politician faces difficult questions and hires attorneys. In a controversy related to Donald Trump, a politician faces difficult questions and hires attorneys, who in turn face legal scrutiny of their own. Take Christina Bobb, for example. NBC News reported today:. Christina Bobb, the attorney...
Velshi: You may disagree with Cheney. But she’s putting country over party.
The Republican party is so diluted with election deniers that even Liz Cheney, a lifelong conservative, is urging voters to reject Republicans on the ballot in Arizona. Until recently, Liz Cheney was a Republican’s Republican. She’s no “RINO”. Cheney is a Republican in name - her name is a conservative institution. And she has the voting record, pedigree and values to show for it. It appears Cheney has chosen democracy over party loyalty, because the party she called her own for so many years is no longer loyal to the constitution, but blindly loyal to a former leader who plays by his own set of rules.Oct. 8, 2022.
Dems know how to 'beat this craziness,' says Arizona House member
Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., discusses Arizona's tight race for governor between Republican election denier Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. Rep. Gallego also discusses the Arizona Court of Appeals reinstating an injunction blocking abortion ban.Oct. 10, 2022.
Vaughn Hillyard: If election deniers win it will be because ‘Dems have not gone toe to toe’ with GOP
Joe: This is what Trump's GOP supports in '22; I've never seen anything like it
GOP Senators Rick Scott and Tom Cotton have publicly added their support to Herschel Walker's Georgia Senate campaign, and Joe Scarborough weighs in on new claims against Walker and the state of the GOP in 2022.Oct. 10, 2022.
Fooled: Fox News pundits implode amidst Elon Musk whiplash
What happens if the world’s richest man owns and operates one of the world’s most influential platforms at his own whims? While right-wing pundits cheer the billionaire’s takeover and his plan to “save free speech” MSNBC anchor, Ari Melber breaks down Elon Musk’s nearly 6-month-long on-again, off-again attempt to purchase twitter and increase his net-worth while examining the potential consequences for democracy itself.Oct. 10, 2022.
Vladimir Putin now facing criticism from inner circle over Ukraine conflict
Russian leader Vladimir Putin is not only dealing with pressure from the international community over his war in Ukraine, members of his own inner circle are now criticizing his decisions. Former Ambassador William Taylor explains Putin’s difficult position and how it might spell trouble in the future.Oct. 9, 2022.
