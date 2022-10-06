Read full article on original website
Related
Up North Voice
‘Sunshine’ DeBaeke, 81, of Houghton Lake
Frances Katherine “Sunshine” DeBaeke, 81, passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022 at her home at Triple D Ranch. Frances was born on July 24, 1941 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Edward and Catherine (Kennedy) Dietrick. Frances graduated from East Detroit High School and then attended Vocational School for Agriculture. While she didn’t follow the agricultural path, she worked as a Property Manager for Peninsular Management retiring in 2004. Frances was married on March 4, 1961 in Houghton Lake to Lee Scott DeBaeke at St. John Lutheran Church. Frances was a member St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Peter Lutheran Church, The Lady Lutheran Auxiliary, and the Women’s Bowling Association.
Up North Voice
St. Helen man dies in side-by side accident
ST. HELEN – Shortly after midnight during the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, Roscommon County deputies were dispatched to the scene of a rollover accident at Windywood Dr. and Artesia Beach Rd. in Saint Helen. Deputies arrived to find Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel rendering...
Up North Voice
Camp Grayling Range Report: October 10-16, 2022
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
Up North Voice
Veterans walk
HALE – A Veterans Suicide Awareness 5K walk was recently held in Hale. Proceeds went to the Crisis Prevention Hotline for the community. For more information or to make a donation, call Sandy at 989-305-2479. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Up North Voice
Oscoda senior news: October 2022
Welcome October! Happy Fall! Happy Halloween! As we begin heading into the fall season, a reminder for everyone that it is time to be thinking about having the furnace checked to make sure it is ready and safe to keep you warm this winter. Check the caulk and status of...
Up North Voice
West Branch to benefit from Brownfield funding
WEST BRANCH – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has awarded $820,000 in brownfield grants for redevelopment of contaminated properties in Mid-Michigan. Overall, in 2022 EGLE will provide $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects statewide. The plans include a new pharmacy in West...
Comments / 0