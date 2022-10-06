ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Verse Added To Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List

Florida State defensive end Jared Verse was one of 10 additions to the Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List announced Wednesday. Verse, who is in his first season at FSU after an FCS All-American season at Albany, leads the ACC with his averages of 0.80 sacks per game and 1.50 tackles for loss per game. His tackles for loss average ranks eighth in the country, and his sacks average is 21st nationally.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
