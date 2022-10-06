Read full article on original website
Mets Head Into Offseason With Major Roster Decisions
Jim Bowden joins Zach Aldridge to discuss the Mets heading into the offseason with major roster decisions.
NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter Jamie Gillan (6) in the first half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Odell Beckham Jr gives huge update on future as NFL star reveals what LA Rams offered him to return
ODELL BECKHAM JR. is still trying to fins his home. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver remains a free agent as he continues rehabbing from an ACL Injury, despite being heavily linked with a return to the Los Angeles Rams. But Beckham Jr. has taken to Twitter to fight back...
Hump Day Chat: Ask Inside the Red Raiders anything
Ask the Inside the Red Raiders staff anything in our weekly Hump Day chat.
Cooper Kupp leads NFL in receptions ahead of Rams' Week 6 matchup vs. Panthers
Though things have started to unravel for the Los Angeles Rams in recent weeks, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has managed to maintain the prolific pace he set in 2021, and is currently leading the league in receptions heading into Week 6. With 49 catches through just five games, the holds sole ownership of the best mark in the NFL by a wide margin.
