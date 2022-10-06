ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free childcare for student parents

Free childcare will be offered to student parents, courtesy of Long Beach City College’s new partnership with the Boys and Girls Club starting Oct. 17. The program is set to run Monday through Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the T building at the Liberal Arts Campus.
