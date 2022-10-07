Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ESPN
Sources: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partially torn lat
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources. Wilson suffered the injury in the beginning of the second quarter of the loss to Las...
What they're saying nationally about the Saints' 39-32 victory over the Seahawks
NEW ORLEANS — Thanks to Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara, the Saints broke a three-game losing streak and defeated the Seattle Seahawks 39-32 on Sunday afternoon. Here's what those in the NFL media are saying about the Saints' win. Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara drag the Saints along with...
Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Geno Smith Very Clear
Geno Smith is the first quarterback to start any games for the Seattle Seahawks since Russell Wilson made his debut for the team in 2012. Right now, he's balling - and Seahawks legend Richard Sherman is taking notice. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Sherman retweeted a user who suggested whether...
atozsports.com
Broncos: Russell Wilson makes headlines again
The Denver Broncos are dealing with injury problems once again. This season hasn’t started the way they wished, and now the injury bug has made its return to Denver. Of course, we know about receiver Tim Patrick, who tore his ACL in training camp. Now, Javonte Williams, the starting running back, is done for the seasons, too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Russell Wilson undergoes procedure on throwing shoulder amid struggles
It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is struggling to produce for the Denver Broncos. While he’s not one to make excuses, the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder issue. In fact, he actually flew to LA on Friday to get an injection to help ease discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Via Tom Pelissero:
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
Sporting News
Rashaad Penny injury update: Seahawks RB reportedly long-term again with 'bad ankle' injury
The Seahawks will have to make a change at running back for the foreseeable future. In the third quarter of Sunday's Seattle-New Orleans matchup, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was helped off the field with an injury, before he was carted off to the locker room. Following the game, Seattle...
RELATED PEOPLE
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
NBC Sports
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
Kyle Brandt rips Broncos QB Russell Wilson on NFL Network
NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt went viral on Friday morning after he ranted about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson during an episode of Good Morning Football. “I don’t know when Russell Wilson turned into Mitch Trubisky, but I wish he would turn into Geno Smith so they could win a game,” Brandt quipped.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Nathaniel Hackett knows what Broncos offense needs
After watching his team lose 12-9 on Thursday night and have another dismal offense performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett thinks the problem with his offense is that they need to gel. “I would say for sure we need more time,” Hackett told reporters Friday. “I think we’re in...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Saints Live on 10/09
The Seattle Seahawks take on the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. On Sunday, October 9 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) will play the New Orleans Saints (1-3). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Seahawks vs. Saints. Disclosure: Links...
Video: Michael Penix threw one of the strangest pick-sixes ever
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw one of the strangest and wildest pick-sixes you will ever see during Saturday’s game against Arizona State. Penix was dropping back to pass during Saturday’s game and released what looked like a laser of a throw. There was just one problem: the pass hit Huskies offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland in the head and flew up in the air, setting up a very easy interception and pick-six.
ESPN
Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'No regrets' with Carson Wentz trade
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he had no regrets about trading for quarterback Carson Wentz, adding that now they need to keep building around him. Rivera said the difference between his 1-4 Commanders and the rest of the NFC East teams, who are all 4-1 or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
Defense still looking for answers, hoping Jones will help; Watson returns, Ward update, QB, 2 others released
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns defense is looking for answers. After miscommunication problems plagued the defense in earlier losses this season, in the last two games, the Browns defense has been gashed in the run game. Most recently, the Chargers, who came into the game ranked dead-last in the...
O’Malley’s Monday Musings
Quarterback Considerations, losing the value of analytics, the Mayer, the MVPs…and future genealogy exams?
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1