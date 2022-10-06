CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer team battled No. 5 Stanford to a 2-2 draw Sunday afternoon in a hard-fought contest at Paul Lorenz Field. Oregon State fell behind by a goal early in the second half, but a strike from Mouhameth Thiam leveled the score, and Clarence Awoudor put the Beavers in front with less than 10 minutes to play. Stanford struck again in the closing minutes of the match, as the teams split the points.

