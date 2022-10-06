Read full article on original website
osubeavers.com
Beavers Battle No. 5 Stanford to Draw
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer team battled No. 5 Stanford to a 2-2 draw Sunday afternoon in a hard-fought contest at Paul Lorenz Field. Oregon State fell behind by a goal early in the second half, but a strike from Mouhameth Thiam leveled the score, and Clarence Awoudor put the Beavers in front with less than 10 minutes to play. Stanford struck again in the closing minutes of the match, as the teams split the points.
osubeavers.com
Fuenmayor Leads Men’s Golf In First Round At OSU Invitational
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's golf team was led by Mateo Fuenmayor, who shot a 1-under 70 on Monday in the opening round of the Oregon State Invitational. The Beavers, as a team, shot an 8-over 292 in the first round to place in a tie for seventh.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Fall In Straight Sets To Washington State
PULLMAN, WASH. – The Oregon State volleyball team dropped a PAC-12 road contest to Washington State in straight sets (25-14, 25-21, 25-19) on Sunday afternoon at Bohler Gym. For the ninth time this season, Mychael Vernon led the Beavers (6-10, 1-5 PAC-12) in kills, finishing the match as the only Beaver in double figures with 10 kills.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Uses 18-Point 4th to Clip Cardinal
STANFORD, Calif. – A 56-yard touchdown reception with 13 seconds left by Tre'Shaun Harrison capped a fourth quarter comeback for Oregon State over Stanford on Saturday night, 28-27. Down 24-10 heading into the final stanza, Oregon State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) rattled off 18 of the game's next 21 points to win their first conference game of the season.
osubeavers.com
Match vs. Portland Moved to Friday Oct. 14
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer team has announced that its game vs. Portland has been moved to Friday Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. The match was initially slated to be played on Saturday Oct. 15. Admission to the match will be free with no ticket required. OUR...
osubeavers.com
Men's Golf Hosts Oregon State Invitational Monday And Tuesday
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State men's golf has returned home, and is set to host the two-day Oregon State Invitational Monday and Tuesday at Trysting Tree in Corvallis. The Beavers returned home from a two-week trip into the Eastern Time Zone, where Oregon state competed in Michigan and then New York. Both Carson Barry and Mateo Fuenmayor ended the trip with two top-20 finishes over the two-week stretch.
