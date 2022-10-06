ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osubeavers.com

Beavers Battle No. 5 Stanford to Draw

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer team battled No. 5 Stanford to a 2-2 draw Sunday afternoon in a hard-fought contest at Paul Lorenz Field. Oregon State fell behind by a goal early in the second half, but a strike from Mouhameth Thiam leveled the score, and Clarence Awoudor put the Beavers in front with less than 10 minutes to play. Stanford struck again in the closing minutes of the match, as the teams split the points.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Fuenmayor Leads Men’s Golf In First Round At OSU Invitational

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's golf team was led by Mateo Fuenmayor, who shot a 1-under 70 on Monday in the opening round of the Oregon State Invitational. The Beavers, as a team, shot an 8-over 292 in the first round to place in a tie for seventh.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers Fall In Straight Sets To Washington State

PULLMAN, WASH. – The Oregon State volleyball team dropped a PAC-12 road contest to Washington State in straight sets (25-14, 25-21, 25-19) on Sunday afternoon at Bohler Gym. For the ninth time this season, Mychael Vernon led the Beavers (6-10, 1-5 PAC-12) in kills, finishing the match as the only Beaver in double figures with 10 kills.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Oregon State Uses 18-Point 4th to Clip Cardinal

STANFORD, Calif. – A 56-yard touchdown reception with 13 seconds left by Tre'Shaun Harrison capped a fourth quarter comeback for Oregon State over Stanford on Saturday night, 28-27. Down 24-10 heading into the final stanza, Oregon State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) rattled off 18 of the game's next 21 points to win their first conference game of the season.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Richland, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Richland, OR
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
osubeavers.com

Match vs. Portland Moved to Friday Oct. 14

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer team has announced that its game vs. Portland has been moved to Friday Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. The match was initially slated to be played on Saturday Oct. 15. Admission to the match will be free with no ticket required. OUR...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Men's Golf Hosts Oregon State Invitational Monday And Tuesday

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State men's golf has returned home, and is set to host the two-day Oregon State Invitational Monday and Tuesday at Trysting Tree in Corvallis. The Beavers returned home from a two-week trip into the Eastern Time Zone, where Oregon state competed in Michigan and then New York. Both Carson Barry and Mateo Fuenmayor ended the trip with two top-20 finishes over the two-week stretch.
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy