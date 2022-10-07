Read full article on original website
Related
chulavistatoday.com
Man arrested for fatal shooting of San Diego resident
A man suspected of murder was arrested today for the fatal shooting of 55-year-old Jaime Barba, whose body was found in a National City incident. According to San Diego Police Lt. Steve Shebloski, 42-year-old Juan Carlos Sanches was arrested on Friday in Imperial Beach on one felony count of first-degree murder. He was booked into San Diego County jail.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego robbery suspects remain at-large
Two men suspected of robbing a man delivering marijuana products in the Bay Terraces neighborhood of San Diego are a-large, the San Diego Police Department announced. The incident occured late Friday afternoon at approximately 5:31 p.m when the victim was delivering marijuana products to a resident who claimed they did not order them, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.
chulavistatoday.com
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $4.1M in drugs seized at Calexico, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa Port of Entries
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers seized more than $4.1 million worth of narcotics in the span of a week at border crossings in San Diego and Imperial Counties. Officers seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine from Calexico, San Ysidro, and Otay Mesa Port of Entries between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24, the agency announced in early October. Officers utilized K-9 teams and imaging systems to help with finding narcotics, pesticides, guns, magazines, and ammunition.
chulavistatoday.com
Southwestern College received $1.5M in federal funds to implement Venture To Village initiative
The U.S Department of Commerce selected Southwestern Community College (SWC) to receive a $1.5 million grant in early October to support technology entrepreneurs, catalyze innovation, and fuel economic growth. The department’s Economic Development Administration(EDA) is awarding a total of 51 “Build to Scale Grants” totaling $47 million, to accelerate technology...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chulavistatoday.com
Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center To Host Grand Opening Today
The Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center will host its grand opening from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, allowing San Diegans to "celebrate and share the historical and modern-day treasures of San Diego's rich Chicano heritage.''. The inaugural exhibition will be the premiere of a collective historical narrative of...
chulavistatoday.com
Average San Diego Gas Price Drops for Fifth Consecutive Day After Record
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped today for the fifth consecutive day after rising to a record, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $6.338. The average price has dropped 9.7 cents over the past five days, including 2.1 cents Sunday, according...
Comments / 1