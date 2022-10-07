U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers seized more than $4.1 million worth of narcotics in the span of a week at border crossings in San Diego and Imperial Counties. Officers seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine from Calexico, San Ysidro, and Otay Mesa Port of Entries between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24, the agency announced in early October. Officers utilized K-9 teams and imaging systems to help with finding narcotics, pesticides, guns, magazines, and ammunition.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO