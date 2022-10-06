Women’s Soccer Rebounds with a Sunday Matinee Victory Going into Titanic Matchup With Duke and Important Game Against Miami

Army is having a brutal season. That didn’t get any better tonight. First off, prayers up for Tyhier Tyler, who suffered an absolutely gruesome looking leg injury. Seriously, that’s far more important than anything football related. I hope the kid’s alright. That said, though, this thing was pretty much never in doubt. Army drove down almost the length of the field on the opening possession, helped by a 50 yard bomb of a pass play, before the gritty Wake Forest defense forced a fumble, recovered, scored a touchdown off of it, and never looked back. Wake Forest led 38-0 through three quarters, admittedly giving up good amounts of yardage in the process, but this game was proof that raw yardage is often empty calories. Wake Forest had 80 more yards of total offense throughout the game, but 35 more points to show for it.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO