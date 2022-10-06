Read full article on original website
‘Women's Wave’ washes over San Antonio
A large crowd gathered in downtown San Antonio Sunday for a ‘Women’s Wave’ rally and march. The march was part of a national movement uniting in protest against attacks on reproductive rights ahead of the November midterm elections. Sofia Sepulveda, one of the local organizers of the...
Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November election
Texas has added nearly 2 million people to its voter rolls since the 2018 midterm elections. But new or unregistered Texans only have until Tuesday to add their names to the list to be able to vote in next month’s general election. Voting in Texas is county-based, so officials...
Calls for City Council president to resign in Los Angeles
Los Angeles City Council president Democrat Nury Martinez has resigned after an audio recording of racist remarks she made last year leaked online. Martinez was disparaging the Black child of a white colleague and Indigenous immigrants in the city in a conversation about redistricting in one of the country’s most multicultural cities. The recording was posted to Reddit anonymously by someone now suspended, and Martinez and others in the conversation have since apologized.
