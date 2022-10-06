Joe Nardone to present ‘Oh What a Night of ’60s Rock & Roll’ at Kirby Center

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania’s mini-Bigfoot, the albatwitch, celebrated in growing festival
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
To sauce or not to sauce? Tackling the Great Lehigh Valley Cheesesteak Debate
As the saying goes, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who would argue that a cheesesteak is “broke.” So it’s a real curiosity that, with just an hour and change in between Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley, there’s a pretty big difference in the regions’ respective cheesesteak methods.
Three cited at comedian’s show at arena
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police say they cited three intoxicated people for disrupting the Kevin Hart performance at Mohegan Sun Arena that involved one of the suspects punching an officer on Sunday. Arrested were Asia Lynn McNeil, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, and two people from Peterson, N.J., Tina Ramos, 33,...
Don’t follow the yellow brick road on Nov. 8 | PennLive letters
We know Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” as a children’s book, but many consider it a parable about good vs. evil. In it the heroine, Dorothy, is manipulated by an elusive faker. Likewise, today’s Republican Party is manipulated by a far more dangerous real-life fraudster. And he’s hand-picked political candidates (Munchkins?) loyal only to him. One of them, ironically named Oz.
Fork Over Love announces October meal distributions
WILKES-BARRE — Fork Over Love has announced October dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as participation
These Pa. haunted houses were named the top Halloween attractions in the U.S.
Pennsylvania is apparently the state to go to if you’re looking for a good scare this Halloween season. A number of haunted house attractions in the keystone state earned high marks from some industry groups and.
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Pennsylvania or travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Pennsylvania that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely should visit if you love eating pizza on a regular basis.
golackawanna.com
NEPA Alliance networking reception held at Radisson Lackawanna Station
SCRANTON — Jeffrey Box, President & CEO, NEPA Alliance, this week said the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport has a tremendous impact on economic development in Northeastern Pennsylvania. “They are a true partner in regional growth and development,” Box said. “Congratulations to Carl Beardsley and his team at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.”...
How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Pennsylvania?
Pennsylvania seems to have a TON of laws on the books that sometimes feel a little antiquated. So when I saw an article about the right age to leave your kid at home alone, I thought: Pennsylvania surely must have mandated an age where that becomes OK, right?. So I...
Did you turn the heat on yet? Weekend forecast calls for chilly air
After two days of temperatures in the upper 70s, central Pennsylvania will see a more fall-like weekend with cooler air and gusty wind. The National Weather Service says the high on Saturday will reach about 60. It’ll be breezy, with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday night, the low will dip into the mid- to upper 30s.
Half-price liquor being offered at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Right now in Pennsylvania, a rare event is taking place as there is a huge sale on items at the state-run Wine and Spirits stores.So, is the state desperate for money? Or just what is behind the sale? KDKA's John Shumway went digging for answers and really got into the spirits of the assignment. The folks at the Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits say that while they do sell wine and spirits, it's still just a retail business."Just like any other retailer, we have products that kind of build up in our back rooms or in our warehouses....
First frost advisory hits central Pa. early, this year
The National Weather Service has issued its first frost warning of the season for central Pennsylvania this weekend. There could be patches of frost throughout the midstate, especially in low-altitude areas such as valleys and along the Susquehanna, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. tonight, according to Rachel Buvala, a meteorologist with the NWS.
State Offers Free On-line Art Courses For Older Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvania is introducing a new digital art teaching system for older residents. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) announced The Academy for Creative Aging. On this free digital platform, older Pennsylvanians can participate in interactive art classes and on-demand video lessons. Research has shown creative activities can decrease feelings of loneliness and isolation in older adults, according to the PCA.
Drivers beware: Part of Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeast Extension to close for 55 hours
Drivers should prepare for a lengthy detour as the Pennsylvania Turnpike prepares to close part of the Northeast Extension in both directions for 55 hours. I-476 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. Crews...
Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
Programming in Pennsylvania prisons gave this lifer purpose
This article was published in partnership with Prison Journalism Project, a national, independent news organization that trains incarcerated writers to be journalists and publishes their writing. Subscribe to their newsletter here. What is the point of jails and prisons? Many in society may say: “To punish people who have committed a crime or offense against […] The post Programming in Pennsylvania prisons gave this lifer purpose appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Enough already, Dr. Oz! | PennLive letters
Okay Dr. Mehmet Oz, enough already! I have grown weary of your campaign of platitudes, innuendo, and flagrant distortions of the truth directed at John Fetterman. As a lifelong resident of PA, I have something to say about your disingenuous campaign. You consider yourself the agent of change and a healer. Really? NOT! You are a carpetbagger.
erienewsnow.com
Gas Prices Rise in Pennsylvania According to AAA
Gas prices are eight cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.968 per gallon, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.968. Average price during the week of October 3, 2022: $3.887. Average price during the week of October 11,...
abc27.com
Josh Shapiro speaks at Red White and Blue Brunch
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Midterms are just over five weeks away, and candidates for various federal and state offices are ramping up their campaigns. One of the most closely watched races across the nation is that for Governor of Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro faces Republican Doug Mastriano.
thevalleyledger.com
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
