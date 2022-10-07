Read full article on original website
12news.com
Friday Night Fever Week 6 Rewind
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 6 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 8 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Morenci defeats San Tan Charter 64-13 On the...
College Football Team Wore Worst Uniforms Of All-Time Yesterday
Things have been ugly at Arizona State for quite some time, but this weekend it even extended to the team's uniforms. During Saturday's game against Washington, the Sun Devils ditched their traditional maroon and gold for an all-khaki/highlighter yellow look that wasn't flattering at all. The new combo comes just...
DeBoer's Subtle Message After the ASU Loss in the Desert
The Husky coach felt compelled to say something extra.
sports360az.com
Sun Devils Relentless In Shaun Aguano’s First College Win
It’s a term Shaun Aguano has used time and again since taking over as interim head coach. He is going to be relentless in the way he coaches his team. He needs his players to be relentless in their pursuit to turn around the season. The coaching staff will be relentless to set up these student-athletes for success.
247Sports
Here is what Kalen DeBoer said after Washington's 45-38 defeat to ASU
Here is what Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer said after Washington's second-straight close road loss, this time a 45-38 defeat to Arizona State (2-4). “Second week in a row coming down to the wire and we’re giving ourselves a chance late in the game, but we have to do a better job earlier in the game. Especially in the first quarter, second quarter we were just digging ourselves a hole. Some plays that can be made out there just were a step slow in getting off the field and a turnover that was the difference in the game as well. I don’t fault the guys for fighting all game but it is one of those things where in our program… it’s alright to be upset and mad. What transpired today, and the key is you can be upset but we’ve got to make sure we move on because there is a lot of football left to be played. There are six games left. We’re a 4-2 football team. We’re disappointed in what's happened in the last two weeks, but we gotta take that next jump from not just being an okay or a good team, but to being a good to great team. It’s just going back to work in practice and we have to get some guys healthy that will certainly help some things out too, but I love the fight in our guys. There’s no questioning that, they keep believing. At some point we have to find ways to win and not just ride out throughout the fourth quarter and hope that happens.”
Shooting at Arizona high school football game forces evacuation to auditorium
The game between Douglas and Carl Hayden in central Phoenix, Arizona, had to be halted when shots were fired outside the stadium
Washington vs. Arizona State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Washington vs. Arizona State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 1 p.m. Pacific TV: Pac-12 Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Day Trips From Phoenix Perfect For Fall
Fall in Phoenix means the end of the unbearable heat and more pleasant temperatures, which translates to opportunities to spend time outdoors in the desert. However, we still have hot days when we try to get out of town. More than that though, autumn in other parts of Arizona brings traditional fall colors into the state, many close enough to Phoenix for day trip opportunities.
allaboutarizonanews.com
California Chain Bringing Nashville Hot Chicken to Arizona
If you have been to Nashville, you know Hot Chicken is a popular dish! A California chain is bringing a piece of Music City to the Southwest. Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken is hitting the southwest and will debut in Arizona on Friday. The chain’s first location will open in...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
Phoenix New Times
A New Chef is Taking Over The Kitchen at Sister Helen, Serving the Flavors of Arizona
A new Southwest-inspired breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu will soon arrive at Sister Helen, a bright restaurant with an expansive patio located in the southwest corner of Phoenix's Sunnyslope neighborhood. October 7 will be the last day to snag a taste of the original Sister Helen menu as restaurant pop-up...
scottsdaleairpark.com
A Polished Effort: Collins Bros. Chophouse opens in Scottsdale
Chef and fourth-generation restaurateur Christopher Collins and his staff of 40-plus are serving lunch, dinner and takeout daily at Collins Bros. Chophouse. Located at 8220 N. Hayden Road near Via De Ventura Road inside The Village at Hayden in Scottsdale, the restaurant is inspired by American chophouse-style venues and the newest addition to Common Ground Culinary, which Collins founded in 2011.
AZFamily
Line of dust moves into the southeast Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon season doesn’t seem to be over quite yet! The metro Phoenix area was previously under a blowing dust advisory as dust rolled into the Valley on Friday evening. Arizona’s Family news chopper was in the East Valley, near Chandler, and saw the hazy cloud of dust covering the cityscape. Drivers should be cautious of the blowing dust and slow down.
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
kjzz.org
Phoenix lacks staff to maintain bulk trash collection schedule
Phoenix is unable to keep up with trash collection. The city’s solid waste division doesn’t have enough people to keep up with its scheduled bulk trash collection. Bulk trash includes items that are too big for garbage containers, things like furniture, appliances and tree and shrub clippings. Pickups...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Possible isolated storms Sunday in AZ
PHOENIX — Isolated showers across the valley Saturday evening brought gusty winds, moderate downpours and lightning. The storm system that's brought storms across Arizona this week is slowly moving east and will keep storm chances around through Sunday evening. We'll see the best chance for scattered storms in eastern...
'Definitely A Head Turner': Truck Seen Hauling Some Creepy Cargo In Arizona
“Definitely a head turner. A lot of people almost stopping in traffic to see what we have in the back of the truck."
azmarijuana.com
New Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Scottsdale, Arizona
Curaleaf, a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced the opening of its new Scottsdale dispensary, located at 16277 N Greenway Hayden Loop, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Curaleaf Scottsdale is the Company’s largest retail location in Arizona and one of its 16 dispensaries in the Grand Canyon State.
icytales.com
Facts About Arizona: 14 Fun Facts
In the western portion of the United States, you may enjoy some of the world’s most pristine and undeveloped wilderness areas. There are so many fun facts about Arizona. Arizona is great if you like observing animals when the sun is shining. It’s hard to believe that 32+ million people go to this state annually and consider it underappreciated.
