Here is what Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer said after Washington's second-straight close road loss, this time a 45-38 defeat to Arizona State (2-4). “Second week in a row coming down to the wire and we’re giving ourselves a chance late in the game, but we have to do a better job earlier in the game. Especially in the first quarter, second quarter we were just digging ourselves a hole. Some plays that can be made out there just were a step slow in getting off the field and a turnover that was the difference in the game as well. I don’t fault the guys for fighting all game but it is one of those things where in our program… it’s alright to be upset and mad. What transpired today, and the key is you can be upset but we’ve got to make sure we move on because there is a lot of football left to be played. There are six games left. We’re a 4-2 football team. We’re disappointed in what's happened in the last two weeks, but we gotta take that next jump from not just being an okay or a good team, but to being a good to great team. It’s just going back to work in practice and we have to get some guys healthy that will certainly help some things out too, but I love the fight in our guys. There’s no questioning that, they keep believing. At some point we have to find ways to win and not just ride out throughout the fourth quarter and hope that happens.”

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO