Though things have started to unravel for the Los Angeles Rams in recent weeks, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has managed to maintain the prolific pace he set in 2021, and is currently leading the league in receptions heading into Week 6. With 49 catches through just five games, the holds sole ownership of the best mark in the NFL by a wide margin.
Jared Verse Added To Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List
Florida State defensive end Jared Verse was one of 10 additions to the Bednarik Award Midseason Watch List announced Wednesday. Verse, who is in his first season at FSU after an FCS All-American season at Albany, leads the ACC with his averages of 0.80 sacks per game and 1.50 tackles for loss per game. His tackles for loss average ranks eighth in the country, and his sacks average is 21st nationally.
